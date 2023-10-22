WATCH NOW: Israel at War - JPPI’s Daily Inside Analysis

EPISODE #5: Join the team of experienced analysts of Israeli military affairs, the US-Israel relationship, Israel’s political system and the country’s diverse society on a daily update.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  OCTOBER 22, 2023 17:04
JPPI’s Daily Inside Analysis EPISODE #5

Thursday, 26 October|11 am EDT | 18:00 Israel time

As Israel faces a critical juncture and goes to war, the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI) will provide a daily balanced, in-depth, and inside analysis, sponsored by JFNA and the Jewish Agency.

A rotating team of experienced analysts of Israeli military affairs, the US-Israel relationship, Israel’s political system, and the country’s diverse society, will guide you through the fog of war, the bombardment of news - real and fake - the barrage of tweets and posts and the confusion of chaos.  

Today's episode will include the following experts:

Yaakov Katz, Senior Fellow, JPPI; military analyst, former editor of The Jerusalem Post

Elliot Abrams, Chairman of the Tikvah Fund and Former US Deputy National Security Advisor

Dr. Einat Wilf, Former Senior Fellow, JPPI; former MK, speaker, author

Prof. Gil Troy, Senior Fellow, JPPI; historian, political commentator, author

WATCH - Episode #1, 22 October 2023:

WATCH - Episode 2 , 23 October 2023:

WATCH - Episode 3 , 24 October 2023:

WATCH - Episode 4, 25 October, 2023:

If you care about Israel and the Jewish people, if you want to get the signal amid the noise, JPPI’s Daily Inside Analysis is for you.



