Thousands protest in Tel Aviv for the return of Hamas hostages

Thousands of people arrived at the renamed "Hostages Square" in Tel Aviv on Saturday night to support the families in their demand to return their 239 loved ones home as soon as possible.

The families of the 239 hostages plan to file a lawsuit, the articles of which are currently taking shape, according to an exclusive report from N12.

Participants in the rally include former president Reuven Rivlin and singer Shlomo Artzi.

"I am with you in the uncompromising call to return all the hostages home. I am speaking and addressing all the leaders around the world and telling them: get us information, act in all areas for the release of the hostages, as you have demanded of us many times," said former President Reuven Rivlin.

"This week I contacted the Red Cross Commission and asked them simply: 'How should we respond to your demand for humanitarian aid to Gaza when you do not force Hamas to allow you to visit all the abductees? Why do you avoid going to the devil, to those who killed and murdered children, old people, and women and use their men as a human shield."

The mother of 19-year-old Daniela Gilboa, Orli Gilboa, spoke to the crowd: "I'm done with the hugs and empathy phase. I want to see actions that will bring my daughter and the abductees home now. I'm turning to the women in government: if your daughter was in Gaza, what would you do? Do? We want everyone home now." LARGE TEDDY bears with splotches of red paint and the photographs of the children held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza are displayed at Tel Aviv’s Dizengoff Square on October 25 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Will families sue Hamas at The Hague?

N12 reported that the next big move from the Families Forum is a lawsuit against senior Hamas officials. Included in the lawsuit will be articles of prosecution such as war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity.

In the last few weeks, the group has worked to collect evidence such as digital documentation and videos as proof to submit to the court. Israeli media also added that the group is planning to work in conjunction with the nations with citizens impacted, like the USA, Germany, and France, with the goal of generating economic sanctions.

This week's protest will be focused on women in captivity in an attempt to gain traction from women's organizations around the world.