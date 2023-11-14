IDF visits family of Hamas hostage after Hamas releases video

The IDF visited the family of Noa Marciano, a young woman kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, after the terror organization released a video featuring the Israeli on Monday.

"Our hearts are with the Marciano family whose daughter, Noa, was brutally kidnapped by the Hamas terrorist organization,” the military stated. “The IDF and all the relevant bodies will continue to support her family, as well as all of the families of the hostages and missing persons. We are using all means, both intelligence and operational, to bring the hostages home.”

The IDF went on to state that a representative of the military visited Marciano’s family at their home to inform them of the publication of the video.

Hamas uses psychological terror

The statement also noted that Hamas engages in psychological terrorism and that the release of hostage videos such as the one featuring Marciano is one way in which they do so.

It is still unclear where in Gaza the hostages are being held. IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari addresses the nation on October 21, 2023. (credit: screenshot)

Also on Monday, during a press briefing, IDF spokesperson R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari revealed an underground Hamas command center beneath the Rantisi Hospital showing evidence that it had been previously used to hold hostages.

The video, which was released to one of Hamas’s Telegram channels at 9:35 p.m., shows little aside from Marciano herself in front of what appears to be a banner bearing the insignia of Hamas's military wing the Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades. Advertisement

