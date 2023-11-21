Israel has agreed to a condition laid out by Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar to halt Israeli UAVs in the Gaza airspace for six hours on each day of the ceasefire in exchange for the release of some of the hostages under Hamas's captivity, according to a Tuesday report by Walla.

The condition's implementation was addressed by an Israeli official who cited statements made by the IDF and Shin Bet, stating that they have intelligence-gathering capabilities even during the ceasefire days. "We will not be blind and we'll know what's happening on the ground," the official said.

The deal for the hostages' release that will be submitted to the government for approval includes the release of 50 Israeli children and women during a four-day ceasefire and includes the possibility of it being extended if Hamas locates additional women and children, with ten freed for each additional day of the ceasefire.

Total number of hostages freed may reach up to 80

It is estimated that the total of those freed may reach 70-80 women and children if Hamas does locate the hostages, as they claimed they do not know some of their locations.

"Hamas, as far as we are concerned, needs to bring the people back, including from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and other elements," said the official, also saying that Hamas should also release additional hostages with foreign citizenship, but not as part of the outline for the release of Israeli women and children. Israelis demand the release of hostages held in captivity by Hamas, Tel Aviv November 21, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

"Hamas, as far as we are concerned, needs to bring the people back, including from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and other elements." Israeli official

The deal to release the hostages has the support of the IDF, Shin Bet, and the Mossad, and includes the release of about 140 security prisoners from Israeli prisons. According to the official, Israel insisted that prisoners convicted of murder not be included in the list of those released. The outline also states that during the days of the ceasefire, Israel will allow more fuel to be brought into the Gaza Strip - however, the official made it clear that this is a relief that will only last during the ceasefire. Advertisement

The deal to release the hostages was opposed by the Religious Zionist Party and Otzma Yehudit.