Netanyahu to Qatar: Israel will not assassinate Hamas leaders in country

In the shadow of the ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas War and the deal to release the hostages from the captivity of genocidal terrorist group, mediated by Qatar and Egypt, French journalist Georges Malbrunot of "Le Figaro" reported from his sources that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to Qatar that Israel would not act against the leaders of Hamas living in Qatar.

According to the French report, Qatar received assurances from Israel that the Mossad would not carry out assassinations in the country, and that "Doha presented its precondition to Israel a few weeks ago, before assuming its role as a mediator in the abductee issue."

Netanyahu orders Mossad to assassinate Hamas leadership

According to a source privy to the details, Netanyahu has already ordered the Mossad to assassinate senior Hamas officials.

Last Wednesday, the prime minister held a press conference together with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Minister Benny Gantz, explicitly stating that he instructed the Mossad to act against the leaders of Hamas.

Netanyahu even claimed that "there is no commitment in the agreement to not act in a truce against the leaders of Hamas, whoever they are."

After that, the prime minister was also asked whether there is a clause in the ceasefire agreement that grants immunity to Hamas leaders, and claimed that "such a clause does not exist."

Gallant also referred to senior Hamas officials, specifically to Ismail Haniyeh and Khaled Mashal, and said, "They are living on borrowed time, all over the globe; they are all dead men."