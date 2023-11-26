TikTok releases statement enforcing rules against hate content

The social media platform TikTok released an announcement on Sunday in which they stated that they will continue to enforce their censorship of hate content, violative content, and content promoting Hamas.

Since the start of Israel's war against Hamas, the world has seen a striking spread of this form of hate content content being spread throughout all platforms.

Battling hate content

"From October 7 to November 17, we have removed more than 1,164, 000 videos in the conflict region for breaking our rules, including promoting Hamas, hate speech, terrorism, and misinformation," the platform stated.

TikTok's new Know Your Facts feature sends urges users to reconsider before sharing unverified or misleading content. (credit: Courtesy)

"Globally we've removed millions of pieces of content during that same time period."

With the spread of content, the TikTok platform has seen a 67% increase in fake accounts since the start of Israel's war against Hamas.

Some 35 million fake accounts have been removed since the beginning of the war, according to TikTok.

In addition to removing fake accounts, the platform has also removed more than 993 thousand bot comments that are tagged with hashtags relating to the conflict. Advertisement

"We recognize that this is a challenging time for many in our community. That's why we continue to pursue opportunities to hear directly from creators about their experience on TikTok and to speak to community groups and other experts, as our teams consider additional changes and tools, such as our new Safety Center resource on how to access support during tragic events," the TikTok platform concludes.