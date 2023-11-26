Avigail Idan, a three-year-old hostage singled out by US President Joe Biden, was released from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip after 52 days.

Idan became an orphan during the October 7 massacre, when her parents, Roy and Samdar, were murdered by Hamas terrorists.

Idan, who holds American citizenship, has become a symbol of sorts for the nearly 40 children held captive by Hamas after Biden discussed her plight with Qatar's Emir.

She hid in her neighbor’s home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza during the massacre. Her older siblings, six-year-old Amalia and nine-year-old Michael survived the massacre, hiding in a closet next to their mother's body.

Avigail's father, Roy Idan, was a Ynet photographer who tried to capture photos of the Hamas terrorists on gliders entering the Kibbutz.

Avigail's grandfather: We are filled with joy mixed with sadness

Carmel, Avigail's grandfather, told Maariv: "We are filled with happiness. Joy mixed with sadness.

"Our son and his wife were murdered," he said. "We chose to continue living, I have many plans to eternalize Roy and Smadar. Advertisement

Israeli singer Lior Narkis offered to adopt Avigail on Instagram, saying that he and his wife Sapir would be happy to welcome her into their family and urged members of the family to contact him.