Dying mother of hostage Noa Argamani releases video plea to see daughter

The mother of Noa Argamani, 26, whose kidnapping from the Nova festival on October 7 was captured on video and shared around the world, is dying of cancer, and she released a video on Wednesday pleading to see her daughter before the disease takes her life.

Liora Argamani, mother of Noa Argamani, taken hostage by Hamas from the Nova rave, asked the media to share this video. She has brain cancer and doesn’t know how much time she has left - her dying wish is for Noa to return home. pic.twitter.com/zBMaLKiFzo — Lahav Harkov ️ (@LahavHarkov) November 29, 2023

"Hello, I am Liora Argamani," she says to the camera, seated in a large leather chair with posters of her abducted daughter visible in the background, "the mother of Noa Argamani, the beautiful girl who was kidnapped on October 7 by Hamas to Gaza." The elder Argamani, a native of Wuhan, China, speaks in slightly accented Hebrew in a weak, but firm, voice. "I have cancer," she says, "brain cancer. I don't know how long I have left."

"I wish for the chance to see my Noa, at home. I call upon President Biden and the Red Cross to bring back my Noa as soon as possible so that I get the chance to see her." Ofir Tamir holds up a picture of his friend Noa Argamani, who was taken hostage on October 7 by Hamas, as he speaks during a press conference in Copenhagen, Denmark, October 30, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Tom Little)

"If I don't get to see you, please know that I love you so much."

Argamani then begins to address her daughter directly: "Noa," she says, "if I don't get to see you, please know that I love so much. Please know we did everything we could to get you released. The whole world loves you."

Noa Argamani was taken from Gaza by Hamas terrorists on October 7 along with her boyfriend Avi Natan. In the days since the attack, one video circulated on social media that appeared to show Noa in captivity in Gaza, sitting on a couch and drinking from a bottle of water. No other proof of life has been provided, and the Red Cross has not been allowed to visit Argamani or any of the other hostages not yet released by Hamas.