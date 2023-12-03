Mossad chief Barnea: Zero tolerance for games from Hamas

Mossad Director David Barnea has said he will have "zero tolerance for games from Hamas," in negotiations over hostages with the Gaza terror group and the relevant Qatari mediators.

A week-long temporary ceasefire brought back 86 Israeli hostages taken by Hamas during its October 7 invasion, but left some 130-150 hostages and remains of dead hostages still in Hamas's hands.

There were multiple sources for the blowing up of the ceasefire on Friday morning, from Hamas offering less than 10 female hostages in return, claiming some were dead or some were beyond its reach in the hands of other Gaza terror groups, to Hamas firing rockets on Friday morning.

Barnea wanted to convey to Hamas that such games would only lead to more military pressure from Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen next to Mossad Director David Barnea at a pre-Passover toast, on April 4, 2023. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

Mossad staff instructed to return to Israel

He was also instructed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to have his Mossad staff in Qatar return to Israel to show the seriousness of Jerusalem's commitment to continuing the war if Hamas would not keep its word. Advertisement

Still, it was unusual for any kind of public statement to leak from Barnea, who has been the quietest in public of the various hostage czars involved, which has also included former IDF Brig. Gen. (res.) Gal Hirsch, former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen, and former IDF Maj. Gen. (res.) Nitzan Alon.

The PMO emphasizing Barnea's role and his travels to and from Qatar has been a rare insight into the spy agency's role in a mix of normalization talks as well as contacts with countries with whom Israel does not officially have diplomatic relations.

Stories also leaked over the weekend about Israel communicating some of its potential future security plans for Gaza, such as a northern area security zone, to Arab countries in the region.

While some countries who received the update, like the UAE and Egypt, now have diplomatic relations with Israel, others like the Saudis are understood to still be primarily handled by Barnea and the Mossad.

Even with countries like the UAE, the Mossad still has a strong role, given its long history with the country's top players.