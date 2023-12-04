A patriotic mural was created in honor of this southern city’s heroism

Bank Hapoalim has sponsored a striking 80-square-meter graffiti mural in Ofakim's Mishor Hagafen neighborhood, commemorating the residents' bravery during a terrorist attack known as Black Sabbath on October 7.

The mural, created by internationally acclaimed graffiti artist Arad Levy in collaboration with Elad Mazmer, aimed to represent themes of unity, strength, and remembrance. The mural has several elements such as a female police officer as well as a man donning a kippah shaking her hand. A number of Israeli flags as well as sites of the city also appear in this artwork.

Levy expressed his commitment to this initiative, saying, "Our goal is to highlight the heroism of Ofakim's residents who stood valiantly against the terrorists." The artwork was painted on a wall on Tamar Street, a significant location in the battle against the terrorists.

Various stakeholders stand in front of the new mural. (credit: ARAD LEVY AND ELAD MAZMER)

Mural took one week to complete

Ronit Berda, the manager of Bank Hapoalim's branch in Ofakim, emphasized the importance of the project: "This mural not only honors the courage of our community but also strengthens the bond between the residents and the national forces that stood together during that critical time."

The project, which reflects themes like "Unity," "Communalism," and "Superior Providence," took a week to complete. It now stands as a commemorative site, celebrating the spirit and resilience of the city's residents.