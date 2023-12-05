TAU Podcast: Guardians of the Cyberspace

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 • 5 PM Israel Time| 10 AM EST

In the premiere episode of Guardians of the Cyberspace, Menny Barzilay hosts Major Gen. (Ret.) Prof. Isaac Ben-Israel, one of the architects of Israel’s renowned cyber-security program. Prof. Ben-Israel is a longstanding advocate of Israel’s increasing role in space as the Chair of the country’s space agency and as the Director of the Blavatnik ICRC and Yuval Ne’eman Workshop for Science, Technology, and Security at Tel Aviv University, one of the driving forces behind the annual Cyber Week.

In this episode, we delve into the digital battleground of the Israeli-Palestinian war using Prof. Ben Israel’s deep understanding of both the political context and cyberspace. We’ll discuss how cyber warfare is reshaping traditional conflicts and why we don’t see cyber-attacks playing a significant role in the current war. Moreover, we’ll examine the role of fake news in influencing public opinion and policy. We’ll also unpack the revolutionary role of AI in the media war, questioning the fine line between information and manipulation. Tune in to Guardians of the Cyberspace for an in-depth discussion that goes beyond the headlines and dives into the technology transforming modern warfare.

Don’t miss this critical conversation with host cyber security expert and keynote speaker Menny Barzilay and Prof. Isaac Ben-Israel.