"Hope Bouquet" by Kadar Foundation expands to the U.S.

The initiative of the Kadar Foundation for Culture, Art and Science, founded by Dr. Avraham Kadar, which began in “Hostage Square” in Tel Aviv, arrived in New York and Miami last Friday.

Under the initiative, the Kadar Foundation purchases thousands of yellow bouquets, offering them to the donating public. The proceeds for are transferred directly to the struggle conducted by the forum of the families of the hostages. The bouquets are intended to generate an ongoing discussion of the hostages in homes and family dinners, thus ensuring that the issue is not taken off of the agenda. Around the world, the color yellow symbolizes the call to return hostages and people in captivity.

The ”Bouquet of Hope” project, conducted at “Hostage Square” in Tel Aviv every Friday, is expanding to New York and Miami. In New York, Kadar Foundation volunteers will join a protest staged by the Abducted and Missing Families Forum at the home of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, where they will give out hundreds of yellow bouquets. In Miami, Florida, the David Posnack Jewish Day School will hold a fundraiser, giving out hundreds of yellow bouquets recognizing donors to the Abducted and Missing Families Forum.

Dr. Avraham Kadar, Founder of the Kadar Foundation for Culture, Art and Science: “For over two months, Israelis are being held captive by Hamas in unbearable conditions and, in Israel, we are all praying for their return. The Fund’s touching “Bouquet of Hope” initiative, which began in Hostage Square in Tel Aviv and is currently expanding to New York and Miami, concurrently promotes two essential missions: first, returning all hostages home and keeping the topic on the agenda and, second, raising a significant public donation, transferred directly to the Abducted and Missing Families Forum”.

(credit: Kadar Foundation )

Around the world, the color yellow symbolizes the call to return hostages and people in captivity. Flowers symbolize renewal, revival, blooming and one of the volunteers who enlisted to give out the flowers said that a good friend of hers is kidnapped in Gaza and volunteering at the initiative filled her with emotion, proving that the people of Israel do not forget the abductees and support all of the families.

About the Kadar Foundation for Culture, Art and Science

The Kadar Foundation for Culture, Art and Science was founded by Dr. Avraham Kadar in 2021 with the vision of promotive experiential creation related to culture, art and science, inspired by the Israeli heritage, essence and hope. The Foundation operates various programs together with the Ministry of Education and supports original Israeli creation.

Dr. Avraham Kadar (72) is a physician who initiated and led “BrainPOP”, a U.S. company recently sold to Lego, and he is an active investor in Israeli technology companies. His philanthropic efforts focus on educational programs. He is amount the founders of the “Hotam” program – the Ministry of Education’s flagship program for training teaching personnel, and he supports multiple academic and research institutions.