Biden-Netanyahu relationship 'cannot be judged,' US' Kirby says

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden will "talk again" despite the longest gap in direct communication since the outbreak of the war, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Wednesday.

The two leaders have not spoken directly since December 23.

Kirby said the strength of Biden and Netanyahu's relationship can't be judged by the number of times they speak on the phone and he wouldn't read into the dates on the calendar.

Kirby: these are two men who have known each other a long time

"That doesn't say anything about the relationship between the Prime Minister and the President or between the United States and Israel. These are two men that know each other, known each other a long time," Kirby said.

"Of course they don't agree on every single issue, and we're working through issues right now with respect to the fighting in Gaza, but that doesn't mean that they don't still have an open mind to one another. And when either of them feel like they need to pick up the phone and call them, that will happen," Kirby said.

"I have no doubt in my mind they're going to talk again."