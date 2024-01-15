The Metro of the Coastal Enclave

Hamas' complex tunnel system, likened to the "metro" of the coastal enclave, serves multiple purposes for the militant terror organization. These tunnels hide civilians that Hamas took hostage on October 7th, conceal weapons, facilitate movement of terrorists along Gaza so they can surprise our soldiers, and establish command centers in civilian-concealed locations under schools and hospitals. The IDF's response to this complex challenge is the Yahalom unit, a special ops force established in 1995 and expanded after the 2014 Gaza War.

The Yahalom Unit: Masters of Underground Warfare

Operating under the IDF's Combat Engineering Corps, Yahalom is specialized in tunnel warfare, demolition, explosive disposal, and commando operations. Their tasks range from special sabotage missions to clearing bombs and booby-traps in the battlefields. The unit utilizes cutting-edge technologies, including robots and remote-controlled drones, to minimize human risk while tackling the formidable challenge posed by Hamas's tunnels.

The Strenuous Path to Joining Yahalom Unit

Enlisting in the Yahalom unit is no small feat. Prospective members undergo a highly difficult and challenging selection process. Their 1.5 years comprehensive training includes acquiring explosives expertise, Israeli martial arts (Krav Maga), counterterrorism expertise, parachuting, repelling, and commando training.

Yahalom on the Frontlines

Operating discreetly, Yahalom has been at the forefront of the IDF's ground assault on Gaza, conducting special operations to detect, rig with explosives, and neutralize Hamas tunnels. The IDF emphasizes the unit's crucial role in countering the grave threat posed by these tunnels, stating that the war will only cease once the tunnels have been demolished.

Advanced Technology and Unprecedented Challenges

The urban conflict in Gaza underscores the significance of the tunnel problem, with Hamas potentially using the tunnels defensively and offensively against Israeli forces. Despite Yahalom's advanced tools, clearing the tunnels remains a formidable challenge. Adding complexity is Hamas's use of hostages in the tunnels, necessitating careful and precise IDF operations to avoid civilian casualties.

Supporting the War Effort

The Yahalom Foundation that supports the unit now calls for support in its war against Hamas' tunnels.

The Yahalom Foundation, spearheading this mission, requires funds for critical equipment, including bomb dismantling robots, life-saving drones, night-vision gear, subterranean robots, and radio equipment. Contributions are vital in ensuring the safety and security of the soldiers and hostages.

This article was written in cooperation with Yahalom Foundation.