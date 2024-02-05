Maccabi World launches campaign to condemn Hamas sexual crimes

Maccabi World Union is launching a global campaign to raise awareness of the sexual terrorism that occurred on October 7 by Hamas terrorists, called 100 women in 100 cities around the world.

The global campaign is being led by 100 women representing Maccabi in Jewish communities in about 50 countries.

The campaign is a response to the deafening silence of women's organizations and international organizations affiliated with the UN such as: CEDAW and UN WOMEN.

Orly Fruman (former MK), interim chairman of Maccabi World: "The women of the movement see it as a duty to speak out about the issue of sexual terrorism that happened on October 7, 2023 so that it does not fall off the agenda and that it receives global recognition."

Dr. Cochav Elkayam Levy, an attorney and researcher of international law who established the civil commission on October 7 on Hamas' crimes against women and children, states: "We are leading the investigation and the task of documenting these crimes in light of the unprecedented international denial. Despite the fact that Hamas has documented these crimes, we found ourselves from October 7 fighting another battle for the recognition and demonization that Israeli women went through." Credit - PR

Superintendent Mirit Ben, head of the Israel Police Department's Communications Division, stated: "The police have collected over 200,000 visual images and are still collecting evidence from the aforementioned documents that Hamas did everything in its power to not leave a single victim of sexual violence alive.”

The police are collecting more testimonies from the victims who remained alive and are waiting for them to undergo professional treatment so that they will be mentally strong enough to give the testimonies."

Moran Stella Yanai, who was kidnapped from the Nova festival and held captive for 49 days, spoke about her horrible experience with Hamas terrorists: "On October 7, I was kidnapped from the Nova festival, and at that moment I lost everything - I lost control of my life, my freedom, my identity, and even my first name. We cannot let the events of October 7 end without all the abductees who are going through severe psychological and sexual terror being returned to Israel."