Is every Israeli suffering from trauma? Let's talk about it

Many Israeli leaders, starting from President Isaac Herzog, have been repeating it often: since October 7, 2023, Israel has been a nation in trauma. The brutal massacre carried over by Hamas terrorists in Israel’s south, the ensuing war, the unprecedented number of casualties, and the ongoing tragedy of the hostages have been weighing on the people’s hearts and minds.

The challenge of navigating and overcoming this trauma will be the focus of the second episode of “Conversation Corner,” an engaging series about the issues that the State of Israel and the Jewish Diaspora will be grappling with the day after the war. The series is powered by Ono Academic College in cooperation with The Jerusalem Post.

The second episode will be broadcast on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 12 p.m. EST., 7 p.m. IST.

Speakers will include Shlomo Noy, President of Ono Academic College, psychologist Pamela Paresky, Ph.D., advisor at NYU Mindful Education Lab, a senior fellow at the Network Contagion Research Institute, and a writer for Psychology Today, and Sharon Sharabi, whose brothers Eli and Yossi were both kidnapped by Hamas on October 7. Since then, Yossi, an Ono alumnus, has been confirmed dead, while Eli is still missing.