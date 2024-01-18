The Day After: The conversations that could shape Israel’s future

On October 7, Hamas did not only aim to murder Israelis but to "kill the Israeli dream," according to Ranan Hartman, founder and CEO of Ono Academic College.

"Hamas wanted to make sure that Israelis wake up at night in sweat and fear," Hartman explained. "A society in fear closes itself and does not enable itself to flourish.

"You can't close your heart and still be the startup nation," he continued. "You can't close your heart and still be a thriving multicultural society. We have to educate ourselves and tell ourselves Hamas cannot win – it can't shut down the Israeli dream.

"If we allow Hamas to win by shutting down one of those elements, then we will have lost the war."

Hartman sat down for an exclusive interview with The Jerusalem Post in anticipation of the launch of his school's "Conversation Corner” initiative. This innovative series, hosted on The Post's website and social channels, will include nine discussions centered around the aftermath of the Israel-Hamas war, aptly titled "The Day After." The conversations will explore critical themes encompassing religion, the economy, education, and antisemitism, providing a comprehensive and insightful analysis.

Hartman said the discussions launched this month because the day after is today.

"Right now, we have to think clearly about how we want to run our affairs the next day," Hartman explained. "We are mature enough and strong enough to think clearly about how to run affairs in crucial areas of security education, multiculturalism, and the relationship between Israel and the Diaspora. But we have to formulate the strategy today." Advertisement

A nation in trauma

Navigating this challenge is further complicated by the current state of trauma in Israel.

In addition to the Conversation Corner, Hartman highlighted Ono's recent establishment of a trauma treatment center. This facility aims to train therapists in trauma treatment, engage in research on trauma, and deploy mobile clinics to assist Israelis grappling with trauma across various communities nationwide.

The hallmark of both of these projects is multiculturalism – a foundation of Ono Academic College, where Jews of all types and Arabs learn together.

"The only way to engage an issue is not coming with your beliefs and thinking that at the end of the day, the result will be what you thought initially," Hartman said. "It is listening, talking, and experiencing with different experts and bringing about a reality better than what we have today."

He said education across Israel should include different segments of society talking, hearing and listening to each other and Jews in the Diaspora.

Said Hartman: "Academia should be the house where all segments of Israeli society leave their homes and feel secure in a new multicultural home."

This article is written in cooperation with Ono Academic College.