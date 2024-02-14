This week, the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem hosted 350 employees of the Jerusalem Municipality for a special lecture by Iris Haim, mother of Yotam Haim z” l, who was kidnapped to Gaza. The lecture was about her son Yotam’s life story, the challenges of coping, and her resolute decision to choose light despite the difficulties.

Yotam Haim, who was kidnapped to Gaza, made his mark on the world. The event was held to present the story behind his name and photo and shed light on his life’s journey, while emphasizing the importance of remembering each and every one who is no longer with us. An event in memory of hostage Yotam Haim z” l (Credit: Museum of Tolerance)

“Enduring the process that we are experiencing requires tolerance,” says Iris Haim, Yotam’s mother. “That’s my message. Without tolerance, we would not have a state or any form of existence. Reality occurred, but that doesn’t mean we must be its victims. Therefore, I decided to view my son daily in light and not in darkness. I commemorate the memory of Yotam through his strengths that enabled him to survive in captivity for 70 days. It’s important for me to say that I have but one country – the State of Israel – and I believe in this country and rely on it. I don’t blame anyone and trust that the army knows what it’s doing. At the end of the day, I choose to see the good.”

Credit: Museum of Tolerance

The Museum of Tolerance seeks to be a home for inclusive discourse for people from Israel and around the world and was honored to host Ms. Iris Haim for an inspiring lecture in cooperation with the Jerusalem Municipality in the hope of continuing to help commemorate those who are no longer with us. It is precisely during these days that these conversations are of supreme importance, so that we can tell the stories of those who are no longer alive, beyond their names and pictures.