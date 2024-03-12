Israel's leverage against Qatar is now in Netanyahu's hands

This week, the National Security Committee discussed the "Al Jazeera Law," which would allow the closure of foreign broadcasting entities that harm national security.

A compromise was reached in the discussion, allowing for closure with the approval of the prime minister, after members of Benny Gantz's National Unity Party expressed anger over the committee chairperson's attempt to determine that the national security minister would be the one authorized to close the channel along with the communication minister.

Closing down Al Jazeera

As early as last October, following the October 7 massacre, the government approved the closure of Al Jazeera broadcasts in Israel, according to emergency regulations proposed by Communication Minister Shlomo Karhi. Upon receiving the decision, Karhi stated: "Israel is at war. On land, in the air, at sea, and in [the public] consciousness. Under no circumstances will we allow broadcasts that harm national security. The regulations being approved by the government now will allow us to close channels, confiscate equipment, and revoke press credentials of those that harm national security during wartime."