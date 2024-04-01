Singer Idan Amedi explains choice behind refusing Independence Day honor

Singer Idan Amedi, who was released two months ago from hospital after being seriously wounded fighting in Gaza, was informed that he was chosen to light a torch at the Independence Day ceremony.

However, despite the beacon lighting ceremony's respectable status, the singer surprised everybody when he politely refused the tempting offer, and now he explains why.

"Every place I went in the Gaza Strip, in Shejaia or Khan Yunis, I was met with stunned looks. Some of the fighters asked me in amazement, 'What are you doing here?' Something about the picture didn't sit well with them," Amadi wrote.

The singer continued, "Lying dusty on the floor with equipment and weapons, I felt part of my people more than ever; I got to know in this war the best of our sons and daughters, heroes but above all people, with dreams, passions, and a longing heart.

"Someday, I will speak for my part in this war; I am proud of my choices. From the first moment, it was clearer to me than ever that this time, I was fighting for the future of my children, Yaeli and Yehonatan, and this would have strengthened me and helped me strengthen others even in the darkest places."

Amedi continued to talk about the honorable offers he received: "In recent days, I have been contacted by the media about choosing to give me the honor of raising a beacon at this year's Independence Day ceremony that will be held under the banner of 'Israeli heroism.'"

Why Amedi chose not to accept the offer

The singer revealed the decision not to accept the exciting offer: "There is no greater honor than this, but unfortunately, I will not be able to accept this honor this year. So many heroes emerged after October 7; some were my soldiers in the past or the current war.

"This year, I will stay at home and unite with them. Like many of the people of Israel, they will be remembered. But I will also remember the miracle called 'the Jewish state'; recently, I have understood it in depth. I hope that maybe in the future, I will be given the right to raise a beacon thanks to the words I write and not because of war heroism."

In conclusion, Amedi wrote: "I want to thank everyone who recommended me for this honor, the Minister of Defense, Sara Regev, and committee members. May the memory of Alexei, Akiva, Gavri, Eliran, and all the fallen warriors be blessed.

May we deserve to be worthy of their light because thanks to them our glory, and to the life of the nation This one. How good he is like that."