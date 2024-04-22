Passover reflections: Hope amidst captivity and struggle - editorial

As Passover approaches, we are reminded of the timeless significance of this holiday—a celebration of liberation from oppression and the pursuit of freedom. Passover commemorates the exodus of the Israelites from slavery in ancient Egypt, a pivotal moment in Jewish history that resonates with universal themes of human dignity, resilience, and hope.

The Jewish people find themselves once again at a crucial moment in our long and blood-soaked history. Tuesday marks day 200 of the Israel-Hamas War. Day 200 of captivity for the 133 people remaining in the hands of Hamas terrorists. Day 200 of families, friends, and ordinary citizens taking to the streets to demand the government take action and secure the release of the hostages. A ceasefire deal with Hamas in November led to the release of 50 fortunate captives, but who knows how many of those remaining in Gaza are still alive and what terrors they endure?

Fears are growing in Israel and around the world that perhaps only a third of those kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 are still alive. Media reports allegedly based on intelligence sources have claimed the number of those still living is around 40. Just a few weeks ago, US officials also estimated that most of the hostages taken from Israel and held by terror groups in the Gaza Strip are no longer alive.

During the recent round of ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas, those mediating on behalf of the terror group in the framework of hostage negotiations stated that Hamas was unable to identify and locate 40 live hostages to carry out the first phase of the deal, according to sources privy to details. Since then, there has been no movement.As talks of a ceasefire deal and hostage release have all but disappeared recently with the Iran attacks taking center stage, many Seder tables around the world this Passover will have empty chairs serving as reminders of those in Hamas captivity who are unable to celebrate the holiday with their families and with the rest of us.

Triumph over adversity

NO MATTER what traditions people bring to the Seder, the constant is the Haggadah. (credit: YAHAV GAMLIEL/FLASH90)

Jews worldwide will read the story of Passover in the Haggadah and read of a people held in bondage, enduring hardship and suffering under oppressive rule, only to be saved through divine intervention and courageous leadership as the Israelites found their path to freedom. The ten plagues, the parting of the Red Sea, and the journey to the Promised Land symbolize not just physical liberation but also the triumph of the human spirit over adversity.

Events of the past six months – from the October 7 massacres to the continuous pro-Palestinian protests to the Iranian attacks on Israeli soil – have shown that even in the 21st century, our very existence as a nation is still under constant threat. Events worldwide against the Jewish state have shown that even when we are defending ourselves against Islamist extremist tyranny, we face absurd allegations of such an antisemitic nature that there is no longer any pretense. Across the US, the UK and Australia, we have been shown the true face of many we thought to be friends.

Pro-Palestinian protesters, ultimately in the hands of Hamas and Iran, have changed over the past weeks from solidarity with the Gazan people to base antisemitism. University leaders have stood in front of the US government and shown themselves weak and unable (and perhaps unwilling) to prevent the spread of Jew hatred on campuses across the country. And the youngsters occupying university offices and marching across campus calling for Jewish blood, are the future leaders of America. These are the leaders of tomorrow.The myth of the “Western Haven” has been shattered forever.

For most of 2023, Israelis were bitterly divided, arguing and protesting over the benefits and detriments of the government’s proposed judicial reform. October 7 united the people in grief, trauma, and a renewed sense of what it means to be Jewish and Israeli. We must not forget that message.

Now is the time to unite worldwide as a people. Now is the time to join and stand behind the families and those desperate to see the return of their loved ones from Hamas. Now is the time to unite and go to the Promised Land.From all of us at The Jerusalem Post, we wish you a free and happy Passover.