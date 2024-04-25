Nearly 100-year record high temperatures hit Tel Aviv

The Israel Meteorological Service (IMS) announced that at midday on Thursday, temperatures in Tel Aviv broke an 85-year-old long-standing record for the month of April, reaching 40.7 degrees Celsius (105.26 degrees Fahrenheit).

The previous record was 40.4 degrees Celsius (104.72 degrees Fahrenheit) in 1939. On Thursday, heavy rain and extreme heat engulfed the majority of the country.

On Thursday morning, easterly winds blow in the northern and central mountains and near the northern coast. From the afternoon, cooler and more humid air will gradually enter the south and possibly the center of the country, and it will become cold.

Forecasts for the weekend

On Friday, the IMS predicts there will be a significant drop in temperatures, but it will still be hotter than usual for the season. There may still be fog.

The IMS forecasts another drop in temperatures on Saturday, mainly in the mountains and the center of the country.

Light rain is possible on Saturday, mainly in the south and in the east of the country.