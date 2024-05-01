Population Authority launches new system to request passport extensions online

Following an initiative set by the Interior Minister Moshe Arbel, as of Tuesday April 30, it will be possible to submit an application for the extension of passports and biometric identity cards through an online application.

Under the latest service introduced by the Population and Immigration Authority, adults aged 18 or older, who already possess a biometric identification document, and have their fingerprints stored in the biometric database, will now have the convenience of submitting their applications remotely.

A new, innovative approach

This innovative approach enables applicants to obtain an identification document that remains valid for a duration of up to five years.

Illustrative image of Israeli biometric passports. (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

This process particularly caters to those who fit specific criteria, including those with previous biometric passports that expired within the last six months or are due to expire within the upcoming year, who are eligible for biometric passport issuance through this method.

Additionally, individuals aged between 21 and 60 who previously applied for biometric documentation at the bureau can also avail themselves of this service for passport issuance.

However, it's essential to note that remote application submission is restricted to individuals currently present in Israel. The documents issued through this process, whether an identity card or passport, will be biometric.

Previously speaking about the new law, Arbel stated that it will "provide a solution for a large part of the population who will not have to go to offices physically and who will be able to order a passport or identity card without leaving the house. We have set a goal of improving service to Israeli citizens."