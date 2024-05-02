Waze unveils map marking 'Zikaron Basalon' Holocaust survivor testimony events nationwide

Ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day, Waze announced on Thursday that it had unveiled a map marking some 1,200 locations where the general public can gather for the social initiative Zikaron Basalon (Remembrance in the Living Room).

Waze said that the project was in joint cooperation with Zikaron Basalon.

Starting from May 1 until May 6, Waze stated it would send notifications to drivers who use the application regarding the events. On May 5, the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day, and the subsequent day, drivers will receive location pins, notifying them of where events would be taking place and through which they would be able to sign up, the company further noted.

'More important than ever before'

Waze general manager said regarding the project, "We're proud to partner with Zikaron Basalon for the second year in a row. Holocaust survivor gatherings offer Israelis the powerful experience of connecting with living witnesses, experiencing firsthand the deep courage and resilience that must never be forgotten - storytelling that is more important now than ever before. Driving with the help of a navigation app. August 21, 2023. (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

CEO and co-founder of Zikaron Basalon, Moran Ziffer, also commented on the project, “The continuation of this exciting partnership with Waze allows everyone to find the gathering closest to their home, see the salons on their commutes and choose to participate in something significant on this important day."

According to Ziffer, some two million people in Israel and worldwide partake in the annual Zikaron Basalon gatherings.