Israel announces 2024 Independence Day torchbearers amidst war

Transportation Minister Miri Regev unveiled the list of individuals who will carry torches in this year's Independence Day ceremony, noting a shift from previous ceremonies. "This year, the torches will be lit in groups, not individually," she stated on Thursday, emphasizing a focus on collective representation of Israeli heroism.

Security Forces Torch

Amid the backdrop of the October 7 massacre and the ongoing conflict in Gaza, significant changes have been made to the selection of torchbearers. Regev (Likud), a retired major general, highlighted the bravery displayed on October 7, "a day when the resilience and heroism of our security forces came to the forefront, as they managed to contain the invasion and continue their vigilant defense of our nation."

Selected for their exceptional service and bravery are Captain Shavit Ben Moshe from the IDF, Commissioner Amir Cohen from the Israel Police, an unnamed Shin Bet fighter, and a Mossad intelligence officer. They will carry the Security Forces Torch at Mount Herzl. Each has shown extraordinary commitment in the face of danger, exemplifying the spirit of the Israeli security forces.

The 74th anniversary Independence Day ceremony, held at Mount Herzl, Jerusalem on May 04, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

Rescue Forces Torch

Reflecting on the critical roles played during crises, the government, upon the recommendation of the Minister of Transportation, chose representatives from Magen David Adom, United Hatzalah, Firefighting, and ZAKA to carry the Rescue Forces Torch. These individuals participated in heroic rescues and medical operations under fire, saving countless lives. The chosen representatives include paramedic Oshrit Haddad, Dr. Tamar Shelzinger, Norit Eran Cohen, and fire station commander Yoel Demri.

The Rescuers' Torch

The Rescuers' Torch will be carried by civilians who displayed immense courage during attacks. Among them are Nasrin Yosef, Rabbi Shahar Butzchak, Yosef Alziedana, and Rami Davidian, whose acts of bravery include rescuing hostages, providing critical aid, and preventing further casualties during the conflicts. "Their stories are a testament to the indomitable spirit of our citizens," said Regev.

Readiness Security Groups Torch

Highlighting the valor of community defense groups, individuals from the readiness security groups have been selected for their persistent defense against attacks in the Negev and beyond. Inbal Liberman, Barak Shalom, Avichai Elia, and Tal Levit will carry this torch, representing the readiness classes' dedication to safeguarding their communities.

Public Diplomacy Front Torch

In the realm of information warfare and advocacy, Yoseph Haddad and Ella Kenan have been pivotal in countering misinformation and enhancing Israel's image globally. Their efforts in the digital arena have fortified Israel's narrative internationally. "In times of conflict, the battle for truth is as crucial as that on the ground," remarked Regev.

This year’s ceremony will adapt to current circumstances, focusing on solemn remembrance rather than celebration. "It is difficult for us to celebrate during a war and with 133 hostages still in Hamas captivity," Regev expressed. The ceremony will be pre-recorded and held without an audience, incorporating references to ongoing conflicts and the resilience of the Israeli people.

"This year's ceremony will be without fireworks, with an artistic segment adjusted to the spirit of the times," Regev added. The event will also include recorded messages, including one from the Prime Minister, reflecting on the challenges and realities faced by the nation.