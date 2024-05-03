Of the 2,500 Holocaust survivors who experienced the October 7 massacre, 86 have died

86 Holocaust survivors who were evacuated from their homes from both southern and northern Israel following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war have passed away, the Welfare and Social Affairs Ministry announced on Thursday ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day next week.

According to the ministry, 52 Holocaust survivors died from the city of Ashkelon, 12 survivors from Sderot, and 11 survivors from other settlements in the south. In addition, 11 Holocaust survivors died from the evacuated northern settlements of Shomrat, Metula, Kibbutz Dan, Shlomi, and Kibbutz Yir’on.

The data shows that some of the 238 Holocaust survivors who were evacuated to hotels returned to their homes or moved to other places. In the city of Ashkelon, 122 Holocaust survivors left hotels, while in Sderot, 33 Holocaust survivors left. Most of the Holocaust survivors who were evacuated from the north, on the other hand, remained in the evacuation centers, like much of the other residents. From Kiryat Shmona, for example, only two Holocaust survivors left the hotels, as well as two from Metula and seven from Shlomi.

About 2,500 Holocaust survivors experienced the difficult events of October 7. About 2,000 Holocaust survivors were forced to abandon their homes and evacuate to a safe area as a result.

In the meantime, the ministry notes an increase in the number of Holocaust survivors who are assisted by welfare services. According to the data, this applies to 42% of Holocaust survivors in Israel. As of 2024, the office provides services to approximately 48,610 survivors, compared to 45,300 last year. 22,893 of the Holocaust survivors receive services from various frameworks of the Welfare and Social Affairs Ministry, mainly through support communities. 1,710 survivors receive assistance through the social payments system, receiving mainly material and financial assistance. 5,110 receive services from the Friendship Fund in cooperation with the Welfare and Social Affairs Ministry. Haim Raanan, 88, a Holocaust survivor who also survived the deadly October 7 Hamas attack on Kibbutz Beeri, shows a picture of himself as a child with his mother, Erin, wearing Stars of David, at his temporary accommodation in Tel Aviv, Israel January 21, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI)

In addition, more than 1,000 Holocaust survivors are assisted by a remote welfare program and a connected program - programs to alleviate loneliness and strengthen intergenerational ties through two-way digital communication technology systems for remote contact and physical meetings, which aim to improve the quality of life of Holocaust survivors in the community in terms of reducing loneliness and a sense of belonging, promoting a healthy lifestyle, and promoting digital literacy.

Israeli government and ministries seek to alleviate difficulties for survivors

The Welfare and Social Affairs Ministry added designated standards for the care and assistance of Holocaust survivors in local authorities, alongside the expansion of community services to all senior citizens in the State of Israel and various programs.

Welfare and Social Affairs Minister Ya’akov Margi said: "This year, more than ever, we have an obligation as a ministry, as a society, and as a community to embrace Holocaust survivors, many of whom experienced the events of the terrible massacre on October 7 and brought back to them difficult memories of the terrible Holocaust."

"At a time when the State of Israel is fighting for its right to exist and when terrible antisemitic events and demonstrations take place every day in cities and campuses around the world, the generation of Holocaust survivors are our light and moral compass and the beacon of faith in our righteousness. The people, many of whom have experienced the horrors of both times, are testimony to the rise of Israel and the strength and resilience of the Jewish people," he concluded.

Director General of the Welfare and Social Affairs Ministry, Yinon Aharoni, said: "Aid and support for Holocaust survivors is at the heart of the ministry's activities, and we are constantly working to diversify and expand the programs and services for this population. The goal is to personally reach every survivor, and to lay out before them all the rights and services they deserve. Our debt as a country and citizens to the survivors of the Holocaust is enormous, and we must work every day to make sure that they will live a good life with good health and a supportive and wide social network as possible, and this so that they will not lack anything."