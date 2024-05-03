Aid provided to Holocaust survivors by National Insurance Institute

In preparation for Holocaust Remembrance Day, which will be marked on Sunday evening, the National Insurance Institute (NII) detailed aid that it provides to survivors in the form of senior citizen grants, income supplements, nursing allowances, and more.

The institute said it pays a supplement to survivors’ pensions and those who have no pensions due to their low-income threshold and to ensure at least a minimum income for subsistence.

New data about Holocaust survivors

Of the 131,666 survivors who are women and 38.4% are men. A total of 37% are married, and 29,625 survivors are nonagenarians compared to only 8.1% in this age group who did not go through the Holocaust.

Just 24% of elderly Israelis receive income supplements compared to 31.5% of Recipients of Holocaust survivors. Most of those entitled to supplemental income are 80 to 89 years old and makeup 24.6% of all survivors.

A total of 93,152 survivors receive complex-nursing allowances. Nursing allowance recipients; comprise 46% of all elderly Israelis who receive such financial help. A HOLOCAUST survivor examines foodstuffs she received from a nonprofit aiding impoverished survivors, in Beit Shemesh. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Labor and Social Affairs Miniter Yoav Ben-Tzur commented that “our public, state, and social responsibility is to help the survivors of the Holocaust and make sure that they live with the dignity they deserve.

The NII’s assistance in providing benefits and alleviating loneliness is doubly important for those who have gone through unthinkable pain, loss, and suffering – especially in times of war and after the terrible massacre of October 7.

NII acting director-general Zvika Cohen added that “every day, NII employees help Holocaust survivors in the social aspect by providing allowances, alleviating loneliness and direct contact with elements in the community for the benefit of help and a ‘human envelope.’

The public responsibility of all of us is to check if there are those around us who are in need for relief, support, and guidance and, if necessary, contact the official authorities to make sure that the answer is given.

We at the National Insurance continue to get up every morning with a sense of public mission and will turn over every stone to give help to anyone who needs it.”

The NII concluded that anyone who knows of a survivor who doesn’t receive an allowance, whose nursing condition has worsened, or who needs help to alleviate loneliness should contact its senior citizen and family counseling service.