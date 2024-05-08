MK Strock attacks US: "Not worthy to be called a friend of Israel"

National Missions Minister Orit Struk spoke this Sunday on 104.5FM radio about the two choices facing the Israeli government: A hostage deal or entering Rafah. In Strock's remarks, she sharply criticized the US, claiming that it is "not worthy to be called a friend of Israel."

At the beginning of the conversation, Strock stated, "I am very worried this morning, thinking that things were almost put on the table and that the US is committed to stopping the war. And I mean in the most explicit and clear way; the first stage from the US perspective is a ceasefire." Palestinians react after Hamas accepted a ceasefire proposal from Egypt and Qatar, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 6, 2024. In Israel, protesters block a highway demanding the immediate release of hostages. (credit: REUTERS, REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)

Strock's controversial views on both US and Israeli government

Strock continued, "The State of Israel is not another star in the flag of the US. It can and must stand on its own. The US is not worthy of being called a friend of the State of Israel."

Strock stirred controversy last week when she said, "A government that sends hundreds of thousands of people to fight for a specific goal and actually throws the goals of the war into the trash in order to release 22 or 33, while most of the captives remain in Gaza with no chance of release except by stopping the war, has no right to exist."