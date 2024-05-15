Otzma Yehudit MK: 'The hostages can only be released through military action'

Oztma Yehudit MK Yitzhak Kreuzer, recently stated his position and the position of his party regarding Rafah and the hostage deal.

"The IDF should have entered Rafah a long time ago. We again fall into the trap of Sinwar, who abuses Israeli society. The Jewish people should continue to consider their interests. Unfortunately, what our allies did not do in 1944, when they refrained from bombing the extermination camps, we see a direct line to today.

"Our allies are preventing us from activity in Rafah, which should have been carried out a long time ago. The interest that the cabinet, the government, and the entire Israeli people should include the return of the hostages."

Sinwar (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

Military action is the only route for the return of hostages

On the issue of the hostage deal, Kreuzer said, "Ben-Gvir ordered the military operation in Gaza to damage the military capabilities of Hamas. Unfortunately, the prime minister's answer was to remove him from the cabinet. We are arguing among ourselves over a deal that does not exist. I think we need to understand and realize that Hamas is an organization that should not exist and has no interest in releasing them. We are obliged to return them all, including Hadar Goldin, who has been there for a long time. We need to focus on our goals, and at the top of the list is to return the hostages. They can only be returned with military action."

"The failure on October 7 is for all Israeli governments in the last twenty years. If it weren't for Ben-Gvir's very firm stance towards deals that would endanger the independence of the State of Israel, I think we would be in a much more difficult and dangerous place. The reality is that we will not see all of our hostages return home. We need to stop listening to what comes from that murderer Sinwar. Again, the hostages can only be returned through military action. We won't stand for a government that will surrender and allow Hamas to continue to rule."

Regarding the northern sector, Kreuzer added: "I think that the same concept that brought us to October 7 in the Gaza Strip outlines the policy in the North. We put the security of the State of Israel in the hands of foreign countries. When this mission is over, we will certainly have to hold elections and buy the public's trust again. If we hold elections while fighting, the system and the little that Otzma Yehudit manages to do will be criticized."

Edited by Michal Kadosh for 103FM radio