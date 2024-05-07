Transportation Minister Regev announces Independence Day diaspora torchbearers

Transportation Minister Miri Regev announced that public diaspora leaders Deborah Silverstein and Rabbi David Meyer would be the representatives who would carry the diaspora torch during this year's Independence Day ceremony.

Since October 7, the global Jewish community has united in unwavering support for Israel and Israeli society. Despite the alarming surge in antisemitism worldwide, Jewish individuals and communities have tirelessly worked to bolster Israel, whether through fundraising, solidarity demonstrations, activism, or unyielding expressions of love and solidarity for those affected by conflict or displacement.

Transportation Minister Miri Regev, overseeing Israel's 76th Independence Day events, announced her acceptance of the Diaspora Affairs Ministry's recommendation of the two candidates.

Deborah Silverstein is a member of Chicago's Jewish City Council. Under her guidance, Chicago became the first major city to condemn Hamas following the October 7 massacre and affirming Israel's right to self-defense. Silverstein collaborates extensively with Jewish federations and organizations, tirelessly advocating for the security of Chicago's Jewish community amidst ongoing threats from extremist groups opposed to her pro-Israel stance.

Rabbi David Meyer, CEO of PaJeS (Partnerships for Jewish Schools), has dedicated over three decades to advancing Jewish education and fostering innovation. He actively engages in combating antisemitism both in his native Britain and globally, utilizing public outreach and educational initiatives. Since October 7, Rabbi Meyer has redoubled his efforts in confronting escalating antisemitism, recognizing education as a vital tool in challenging bigotry and prejudice.

Israeli minister of Transportation Miri Regev holds a press conference ahead of Israel's 75th Independence Day Ceremony at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, on April 19, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

A more somber ceremony

This year’s ceremony will adapt to current circumstances, focusing on solemn remembrance rather than celebration. "It is difficult for us to celebrate during a war and with 133 hostages still in Hamas captivity," Regev expressed. The ceremony will be pre-recorded and held without an audience, incorporating references to ongoing conflicts and the resilience of the Israeli people.

"This year's ceremony will be without fireworks, with an artistic segment adjusted to the spirit of the times," Regev added. The event will also include recorded messages, including one from the Prime Minister, reflecting on the challenges and realities faced by the nation.