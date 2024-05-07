The controversy surrounding appointing new IDF intelligence chief Shlomi Binder - analysis

On May 2, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi was engulfed in controversy when he appointed Brig. Gen. Shlomi Binder to replace Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva as the next chief of military intelligence.

The controversy has multiple fronts, but there is some irony to it because almost none of the issues have to do with Binder himself. Certainly until October 7, Binder was viewed as one of the top officers in the army, even a possible future IDF chief.

Dilemma have to do with Halevi, not Binder

Many political and military officials believe that Halevi should have already resigned because the October 7 disaster took place on his watch.

In fact, Halevi himself has made it clear that he intends to resign. Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Initially, he and other defense chiefs delayed resigning because they said that prosecuting the war against Hamas without any delays for a new chief to get used to running the show was more important even than an immediate resignation.

Also, he will be issuing his own report on what led to the October 7 failure likely by around mid-June.

If Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was also going to resign, Halevi might already have resigned or might resign immediately after the June report.

A significant reason for Halevi delaying his resignation, including after Haliva’s announced resignation on April 22, is a breakdown of trust in Netanyahu.

He and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant believe that Netanyahu’s primary goal is to dump responsibility for the October 7 disaster on the IDF, while trying to avoid personal blame, so as to extend his political career.

IDF believe PM blaming them for October 7

They also believe that Netanyahu will try to ensure that whoever the next IDF chief is will cooperate with this strategy to some degree or another, including with the appointments to the IDF high command.

For example, the next IDF chief selected by Netanyahu could select an IDF intelligence chief who places all responsibility for October 7 on Halevi and Haliva.

One lead candidate if Netanyahu makes the selection would be former major general and current Defense Ministry Director-General Eyal Zamir.

Netanyahu helped build Zamir into an IDF juggernaut partially due to their closeness when Zamir served as his personal military secretary.

This was a reason why Netanyahu wanted Zamir, not Halevi, as IDF chief in early 2023, but Gantz was able to appoint Halevi just before Netanyahu returned to power.

The current IDF chief is totally ready to take personal responsibility for portions of the October 7 failure and to put portions of the blame on Haliva.

But he also deeply believes that Netanyahu shares in much of the blame, given that he was prime minister from 2009-2024, absent 18 months, but crucially including the year leading up to and including October 7.

More specifically, Halevi, Gallant, and many others in the defense establishment hold Netanyahu accountable for: 1) forcing the IDF into a strategy of accepting and containing Hamas; 2) refusing requests to assassinate Gaza Chief Yahya Sinwar who masterminded October 7; 3) provoking the judicial overhaul controversy which weakened the IDF both in real terms and in Hamas and Hezbollah’s perceptions sufficiently to increase the motivation to strike. PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi attend an event honoring outstanding soldiers at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, on Independence Day last year. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Halevi also knows that National Unity party leader and war cabinet minister Benny Gantz may force new elections sometime between June and the end of the year.

Accordingly, he may delay his own resignation to try to give selection of his own replacement to whoever wins the potential upcoming elections.

For his part, Netanyahu is trying to stave off elections, which polls say he would lose to Gantz, long enough for the political climate to change and for him to extend his career.

Taking all of these considerations into account, an increasing number of members of the public and even within the apolitical IDF, think Halevi must not delay his resignation much further.

They understand his concerns with Netanyahu, but believe that the IDF must move on beyond the cloud of October 7 and that this is impossible as long as he stays on.

Moreover, they believe that since he is a “lame duck” of sorts and that the cloud of October 7 is hanging over him in terms of whether he can properly assess threats facing Israel, that he should not be selecting any new IDF high command posts – especially not the IDF intelligence chief.

Finally, the controversy comes to Binder himself. He has a sterling record, was in the elite Sayeret Matkal special forces, and was a former commander of the Golani Brigade, often a sign for future IDF chiefs, given that it is viewed as the IDF’s most crucial large scale force.

Binder also never served in top posts in IDF intelligence or in the IDF Southern Command, the two areas viewed as most blameworthy for October 7.

However, as the number two officer in IDF Operations Command on October 7, some say that he must shoulder similar responsibility to some of the other related commands for the October 7 failure.

For example, when he was given updates about potential dangers on the evening of October 6, he could have tried to convince Halevi to send significant reinforcements to the border.

This issue is so serious that families of hostages have said they will file a petition with the High Court of Justice to block his appointment. It is unlikely that the court would intervene in the IDF Chief’s discretion on such an issue, but the fact that such a petition will likely be filed expresses the level of controversy involved.

Here, the facts get hairy.

Leaks from Binder supporters have claimed that though he was given a general update about increased dangers on October 6, that he was in the dark about significant details.

They say that IDF intelligence never passed on to him that they had in hand a potential Hamas plan for an invasion, which turned out to be the invasion which took place.

Further, they say that the IDF Southern Command did not pass on to him all of the concerns of its lower ranked border lookouts regarding increased Hamas movements near the border.

Finally, they say that he neither knew that the Shin Bet was sending a few dozen reinforcements to the border, “the Tequila Unit,” nor that the Nova Festival was taking place near the border.

Putting together all of what he did not know about Hamas’s threat over the long term as well as the threats data relevant to that night, Binder could plausibly argue that he cannot be held responsible.

Put simply, even if there was a basis to send major reinforcements based on knowing all of the data, there was no such basis given the limited picture he had.

But isn’t the role of top officers, such as the number two in IDF Operations Command, to be proactive in making sure he gets all the crucial data he needs to keep the country safe? Can Binder really get a pass because some lower officers did not tell him what he should have been told and known?

Or is his lack of getting such crucial information a sign that he lacked and lacks the proactive character which could have blocked October 7 and could block future such surprise attacks?

Former Brig. Gen. and senior intelligence official, as well as current head of the Intelligence Heritage and Commemoration Center’s journal, Yossi Ben Ari, has written that Binder’s “advantage” of being a former Golani chief and being so grounded in operations is actually a disadvantage.

Ben Ari said that the last five IDF intelligence chiefs have been cut from a similar operations cloth and that all of them lacked the humility and readiness to truly engage in playing out alternate scenarios from the most likely scenario predicted by intelligence analysts and operations officers.

He has written that only former Maj. Gen. Aharon Zeevi Farkash, who was intelligence chief until 2006, was genuinely ready to take long-shot threat scenarios seriously and to invest in defending against them.

Further, Ben Ari stated that after October 7, it is more crucial than ever that a different kind of officer, with greater prior experience in intelligence, and less focused on intelligence for mere tactical gains the way a career operations officer would be, should be the next military intelligence chief.

Finally, Ben Ari and many others have noted that Binder is leapfrogging to the IDF intelligence chief post, given that this would be his first post at the rank of major general, having just been promoted from brigadier general.

In contrast, typically the intelligence chief has already served in one or more posts as a major general before achieving what many view as the second most important post in the military, especially since the IDF intelligence chief often gives his own direct advice to the prime minister and the cabinet.

While some of these issues having to do with ranks might sound esoteric to outsiders, they are real substantive issues. There are usually only 10-20 major generals in the entire army which make up the IDF high command, but even within the high command, there are posts that are clearly much more important than others.

Chiefs of IDF intelligence, northern command, and southern command, for example, are much more important than chiefs of human resources, logistics, and the navy. Running those more crucial commands is generally viewed as something which should be done only by an officer who has already experienced running a whole command.

So why did Halevi pick Binder, especially given there were other qualified candidates with less controversy? Ben Ari named former major generals: Yossi Baidatz, Nitzan Allon (currently running the IDF hostage recovery efforts), Lior Carmeli, and Zohar Palti (who also served in the Mossad and the Defense Ministry.)

Some say it relates to the two having served closely together in Sayeret Matkal special forces.

This could be a good sign if one appreciates both of them having served in the special forces or it could be a bad sign if the focus looks like appointing a friend.

Whatever the reason, it seems that Halevi did not fully anticipate the pushback he received, but he also has given no sign that he will back down.

While other right-wing political officials have attacked Halevi-Binder, Netanyahu for his part has kept silent, likely because any criticism he makes of Halevi these days could lead to a counter-onslaught calling on him to resign.

Whether Binder can overcome this rough start and place IDF intelligence back in the right direction to avoid future October 7-style surprises will be crucial to the countries’ future.