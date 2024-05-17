Rothman attacks US: 'A deal is impossible when negotiating with terrorists'

The IDF took control of the Rafah crossing while simultaneously negotiating a hostage deal. As Israel entered Rafah, Hamas announced their agreement to a deal. Religious Zionism MK Simcha Rothman recently discussed his opinion on the matter.

Rothman stated, "Military pressure is the best catalyst for the return of the hostages. This has been our position from the beginning, and this is our position today. I think entry to Rafah and military pressure is the best way to achieve the goals of the war - the release of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas. When we talk about a deal, there is a confusion of concepts. There cannot be a real deal when you are negotiating with a terrorist organization. I am against this."

Israel must stop negotiating with terrorists

"I think the second you conduct negotiations with a terrorist organization, you strengthen its international status, worsen the condition of the hostages, and harm the ability to achieve the goals of the war. The operation the IDF carried out yesterday was just a demonstration of what happens when they finally start acting."

MK Simcha Rotman, Head of the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee leads a committee meeting in the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem on January 8, 2024. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"The negotiations with Qatar, Cairo, or Washington only make the day when we will see the hostages further away. I think it is a mistake to enter this issue again and again instead of continuing military pressure until the people holding our hostages raise a white flag and return them home," Rothman concluded.