Grapevine May 10, 2024: Chief rabbi elections imminent

Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau and Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion will attend Independence Day services at the Jerusalem Great Synagogue on Monday, May 12 at 6:45 p.m. together with representatives of the hostage families.

Apropos Rabbi Lau, one of his brothers, Rabbi Moshe Chaim Lau, who serves as a community rabbi in Netanya, is a candidate in the race to be the next Ashkenazi chief rabbi. Their father, Rabbi Yisroel Meir Lau, who is himself a former chief rabbi, has been busy campaigning on his son’s behalf. If the campaign is successful, it will mean a hat trick for the Lau family, in that three of its members will have held the title of Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi of Israel.

Rabbi Moshe Chaim, named for his paternal grandfather who was murdered by the Nazis, is one of a dynasty of rabbis stretching back 38 generations.

Another candidate vying for the position of Ashkenazi chief rabbi is Rabbi Meir Kahana, a rabbinical judge in Ashkelon and a lieutenant colonel in the IDF reserves, having formerly been a paratroop company commander. He unfortunately bears the same name as assassinated racist and former MK, Rabbi Meir Kahane (although spelled slightly differently in English).

Whether this will be to his benefit or to his detriment, remains to be seen

IN THE Sephardi camp, Shas leader Arye Deri is weighed down by a huge dilemma. He has been pushing for his brother, Rabbi Yehudah Deri, the Chief Rabbi of Beersheba, but Arye also owes loyalty to the Yosef family. The other key candidate for Sephardi Chief Rabbi is Rabbi David Yosef, brother of incumbent Yitzhak Yosef. If he is voted in, the Sephardi camp will also have a father – the late Rabbi Ovadia Yosef – and two sons bearing the title of Chief Rabbi.

Elections, which are due sometime this summer, have already been postponed three times, and may even be postponed a fourth time given the politics beneath the long, black kapota and the ceremonial robes.

ONE OF the keenest and most consistent advocates for Israel in America is Israeli expatriate model, actress, author and film-maker Noa Tishby, who was the darling of Israel’s Foreign Ministry until she dared to publicly criticize judicial reform – after which they wanted nothing to do with her – stupidly ignoring her vast range of influence. NOA TISHBY attends the Israel Film Festival’s Opening Night Award Gala Dinner in Beverly Hills, in 2007. (credit: PHIL MCCARTEN/REUTERS)

That mistake was repeated by the Public Diplomacy Directorate when it dispensed with the services of Eylon Levy, one of its most erudite and charismatic spokespeople, who had become almost as popular as a rock star.

Though Tishby fell out of favor in Israeli government circles, elsewhere in Israel, she is regarded as deserving of recognition and appreciation and will be among the recipients of honorary doctorates to be conferred by Reichman University on June 6 – which happens to be immediately following Jerusalem Day.

Honorary degrees given to Israelis who made contributions in wake of Oct. 7

The honorary degrees are being conferred on individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the State of Israel on and since October 7.

In addition to Tishby, they include Captain Karni Gez, Eyal Naveh, Haim Jelin, and Brig.-Gen. Yisrael Shomer, whose actions exemplify the values of Zionism, entrepreneurship, social responsibility and academic integrity.

The degrees will be conferred by Prof. Uriel Reichman, founding president and chairman of the university’s board of directors; Prof. Boaz Ganor, president of Reichman University; and the university’s chancellor, Oudi Recanati.

Tishby, a long-standing advocate for Israel, has worked diligently to counter efforts to delegitimize the State of Israel and combat rising global antisemitism. Since October 7, she has emerged as a prominent ambassador for the Jewish people.

Shomer, commander of the IDF’s 146th Division stationed on the northern border, also known as the “Mapatz” Formation, has devoted many years to the strength and security of the State of Israel. On the morning of October 7, as a resident of Kibbutz Kfar Aza, he fought with remarkable courage and resourcefulness to protect the residents of the kibbutz.

Jelin, a resident of Kibbutz Be’eri, has demonstrated a decades-long dedication to the residents of the Gaza border region. Since the October 7 attack, he has served as one of the leading advocates for the well-being of evacuees from southern communities near the Gaza border who aspire to return to their homes in absolute safety.

Naveh, founder of “Brothers and Sisters for Israel,” established the country’s largest civilian emergency headquarters on October 7. This center continues to work diligently to meet the needs of the IDF, the evacuees from the South and North, and the families of the reservists, hostages and missing persons.

Gez, commander of the first female tank company in the IDF, made history alongside the soldiers under her command when they became the first female combat soldiers to engage in armored combat. On October 7, they saved the lives of numerous residents of the Gaza region communities.

In addition to the above-mentioned degree recipients, two distinguished individuals who have had a profound impact on Reichman University and the State of Israel will also be awarded honorary doctorates. The first is Ronald Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress, who has made substantial contributions to world Jewry, including the founding of Reichman University’s School of Government, Diplomacy and Strategy. His degree will be conferred at the upcoming Herzliya Conference that will take place on June 24 and 25.

The second recipient is Daniel Jusidman, a philanthropist whose largesse has significantly benefited Israeli society through donations to hospitals and social institutions, as well as initiatives to bring diverse segments of Israeli society closer together. He also contributed to the establishment of the conference center at the university, and will receive his honorary degree during its inauguration.

MK Simcha Rothman participates in event at Columbia University

ALTHOUGH FREQUENTLY criticized for his ultra-right-wing views, MK Simcha Rothman had the courage to participate in the Holocaust and Heroism event at Columbia University on Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Columbia has been the site of some of the worst antisemitic incidents on American campuses, a factor noted by Rothman, who said: “Antisemitism is on the rise here and in many places around the world.”

Relating to the demonstrations, he said: “We have to distinguish between protesters in a demonstration where people want to convey a message – this is freedom of speech; this is legitimately possible – [and] what we see here on campus, [which] is not a demonstration. What we see here is support for terrorism and antisemitism.”

AHEAD OF Israel’s 76th Independence Day, the Tamar Regional Council hosted a delegation of ambassadors, charges d’affaires and diplomats of lower rank from 13 countries who toured the Dead Sea area and learned about the region’s history and current burning issues.

The delegation was led by Itsik Kamilian, CEO of the Ambassadors’ Club of Israel (ACI), whose mission it is to introduce foreign diplomats of all ranks to as wide and diverse a panorama of Israel as possible, focusing on culture, economy, business, nature, creativity and history.

This is particularly important for newly arrived diplomats in helping them to familiarize themselves with multiple aspects of the country.

During the day, the delegation met Nir Wenger, Tamar Regional Council head at the Dead Sea R&D Institute at the foot of Masada. Wenger told the diplomats about the extensive activities of the council during the war and the way in which thousands of evacuees were taken in, emphasizing the importance of a strong regional authority at this time. The delegation, which included representatives of Nigeria, Finland, Kazakhstan, Tanzania, Kosovo, Uruguay, Guatemala, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Chile, Uzbekistan, Myanmar and Panama, visited the beach in Ein Bokek.

Some of the ambassadors in the group arrived in Israel during the past six months, and were appreciative of the opportunity to enjoy a first-hand experience of the lowest land-based elevation on Earth.

During the tour, participants repeatedly expressed admiration for and support of Israel.

The ambassadors in the group were from Kazakhstan. Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, Finland and Ecuador.

An interesting phenomenon is that the ambassadors and other diplomats from African states are always eager to learn more, and Africa as a continent is invariably represented at ACI events.

THOUGH THE sixth member of the Jewish faith to serve as US ambassador to Israel, Jack Lew is the third who is religiously observant and is frequently seen at Sabbath services. He attends The Ramban Synagogue in Katamon.

EVERY YEAR, Jeff Seidel takes care of foreign students and volunteers on Israel Independence Day, providing them with some kind of festive event in which they can have fun with members of their peer generation.

This year, the Jeff Seidel Student Centers are embarking on a meaningful initiative that deviates from their traditional annual programming. Recognizing the unwavering dedication and sacrifice of soldiers in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the focus will shift from the bustling parks of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem to the heart of where the heroes serve, with an Independence Day Barbecue on a military base (at an undisclosed location).

The event is open to Reichman University students, and MASA Gap Year volunteers in Tel Aviv and from South America as well as Birthright students. Transportation to the army base will be provided.

