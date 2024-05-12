Tribute in turbulent times: Marking Israel's Remembrance Day during the Israel-Hamas War

Israel began marking Remembrance Day on Sunday night, a particularly significant national day during a year where 746 members of security forces were killed and more than 1,200 civilians murdered since the October 7 Hamas massacre occurred and throughout the Israel-Hamas war.

The official events began on Sunday at 8 p.m., as a one-minute-long siren went off throughout the country, allowing a moment of silence to remember and honor the fallen soldiers who died serving their country.

Furthermore, on Sunday night, a ceremony at the Western Wall in Jerusalem included an address from Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and President Isaac Herzog.

"Every year, after the sounding of the Shofar, there reigns here in the expanse of the Western Wall Plaza a sacred, special silence, preserved only for this moment of the year. But tonight, we have no peace, and there is no silence. Because this year is not like any other year," Herzog began in his speech.

"This year, in addition to the mourning siren that commemorates our fallen since the beginning of our struggle, a new, prolonged, continuous siren has been added. A siren that began at 6:29 in the morning of the terrible national disaster on October 7, at the height of the joyous holiday of Simchat Torah. And it has continued alongside us ever since." President Isaac Herzog and Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi at the Remeberance Day ceremony on May 12, 2024 at the Western Wall (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Herzog then recounted stories of fallen soldiers and addressed the bereaved families, offering his gratitude for their service and explaining that "every name is a shattered world. Every name is a sacrifice. A void that will never be filled."

He also expressed his belief that one day, a new dawn will rise over all of Israel.

"May the memory of the fallen of the Israel Defense Forces and victims of enemy hostility against us be preserved in the heart of our nation for generations to come," Herzog concluded.

Remembrance Day events to take place on Monday

Businesses throughout the country will be closed on Monday as Remembrance Day events continue to take place.

The names of the fallen soldiers will be read at the Mount Herzl ceremony, which will include Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's attendance and take place on Monday morning.

A siren will be sounded for two minutes at 11 a.m. throughout Israel, and the country will again come to a standstill. The sky in Jerusalem will also be filled with Air Force jets flying over Mount Herzl.

The country’s cemeteries will be packed with families mourning their loved ones ahead of Israel’s 76th Independence Day, arguably one of its most precarious moments ever.

As Remembrance Day ends and proceeds into Monday night, Independence Day ceremonies and festivities will begin immediately after.

Tensions throughout the country over how to commemorate the national days

The raw emotions among families of the fallen and of the more than 100 hostages still being held by Hamas in Gaza, along with their animosity over having government ministers appear at ceremonies at cemeteries, have threatened to disrupt the solemnity of the two days.

It is expected that there will be protests held by the hostage families, as the organizers of the demonstrations have announced their intention to hold a "torch un-lighting" ceremony near Binyamina on the eve of Independence Day, Monday night, making the claim that "without the hostages, there is no Independence."

Yad Labanim chairman Eli Ben-Shem penned a petition to urge the public to “maintain the sanctity of Remembrance Day” and “avoid arguing over the graves of our sons and daughters.”

He had Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Minister-without-portfolio Benny Gantz, and opposition head Yair Lapid sign the petition and published it in Hebrew newspapers on Sunday.