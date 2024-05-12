Life halts across Israel as country marks Remembrance Day in wake of October 7

The Remembrance Day ceremony at the Western Wall. May 12, 2024 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) President Isaac Herzog at the Remembrance Day ceremony at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. May 12, 2024 (photo credit: MAAYAN TOAF / GPO) Memorials set up for victims of the October 7th massacre and fallen soldiers at Dizengoff Square on Remembrance Day. May 12, 2024 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) President Isaac Herzog at the Remembrance Day ceremony at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. May 12, 2024 (photo credit: MAAYAN TOAF / GPO) President Isaac Herzog at the Remembrance Day ceremony at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. May 12, 2024 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Remembrance Day ceremony held on May 12, 2024 at the Western Wall in Jerusalem (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Memorials set up for victims of the October 7th massacre and fallen soldiers at Dizengoff Square on Remembrance Day. May 12, 2024 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Preparations for Remembrance Day at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem. May 12, 2024 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Memorials set up for victims of the October 7th massacre and fallen soldiers at Dizengoff Square on Remembrance Day. May 12, 2024 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Memorials set up for victims of the October 7th massacre and fallen soldiers at Dizengoff Square on Remembrance Day. May 12, 2024 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Israelis across the country came to a halt on Sunday evening as a one-minute-long siren marked the beginning of Remembrance Day.

Since 1860, 25,040 men and women have fallen while fighting to protect the Jewish communities in the Land of Israel and the Jewish state.

Additionally, 5,100 civilians were murdered in terrorist attacks, including 834 civilians who were murdered in the past year. Of the 834 murdered in the past year - many of whom were murdered on October 7 - 782 were 18 years old or younger.

Since Remembrance Day last year, 766 men and women from Israel's security forces fell in battle and another 61 wounded veterans passed away due to their wounds.

The Remembrance Day ceremony at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. May 12, 2024 (Credit: Marc Israel Sellem)

Of the 766 who fell since last Remembrance Day, 716 fell in the ongoing war that erupted on October 7, including 642 IDF soldiers, 39 local security team members, 68 Israel Police officers, and six Shin Bet officers.

Families bereaved by the October 7 massacre and the ensuing war

As of last week, the ongoing war had led to 1,294 parents losing children, 248 women losing their spouses, and 520 children losing a parent, 2,174 siblings losing a brother or sister.

In the period between the last Remembrance Day and October 7, 12 civilians were murdered in terrorist attacks, including Hana Nachenberg, who was seriously wounded in the Sbarro bombing in 2001 in Jerusalem and succumbed to her wounds last year.

Ceremonies held across country, flyover to be conducted over Mount Herzl

Ceremonies will be held across Israel on Sunday night and Monday morning to mark Remembrance Day. Memorial services at military ceremonies will have limits on attendance this year.

On Monday morning at 11 a.m., a two-minute-siren will sound to mark a moment of silence. If an actual emergency alert is issued, the siren will immediately switch to a rising and falling sound. If this occurs, follow Home Front Command directives.

Shortly after the siren, at 11:02 a.m., the Israeli Air Force will conduct a flyover of the Mount Herzl military cemetery in a missing man formation, a form of aerial salute for fallen security personnel where a space is left where one of the planes would usually be in an aerial formation.