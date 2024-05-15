'You are tools,' Levinson urges local municipality leaders to stop supporting PM Netanyahu

Israeli journalist Chaim Levinson urged local municipality leaders to stop supporting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mako reported last Friday.

According to the report, at the beginning of the 6:00 p.m. program “Ofira and Levinson” on Friday, the presenter and journalist Levinson delivered a monologue to the heads of the local authorities, chiefly directed at Sderot’s mayor, Alon Davidi.

“The mayor of Sderot, Alon Davidi, and all the local authorities leaders in the north and south, angered me,” Levinson stated. “To me, Davidi represents all the local authorities leaders from the Likud and the right, mainly in the south but also in the north, where Hamas has been strengthened itself for 15 years under Netanyahu's rule, despite numerous times they demanded that he stop."

'You are tools'

President Isaac Herzog and Sderot Alon Davidi on October 11, 2023 (credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)

Levinson continued his monologue and said, "Even after October 7 when Sderot was attacked and for many months abandoned by its residents who became refugees in their own country, [local municipality leaders] could not bring themselves to say: 'Netanyahu must go.'"

"Understand this, until you truly and faithfully said to yourselves and your supporters that Netanyahu should go home, you will continue to suffer, he will continue to disrespect you, and he will continue to scorn you."

Levinson ended his monologue by arguing that Netanyahu does not value their support, and that “in his eyes [they] are tools.” Levinson further warned local authority leaders saying, “The moment you are no longer useful, you are insignificant and meaningless. When will you wake up and do something to improve your lives that have been hellish in recent years."