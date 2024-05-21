Gallant, Gantz, and Eisenkot agree to meet with families of the hostages representatives

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Minister Benny Gantz, and Minister Gadi Eizenkot have agreed to hold a meeting with representatives of the families of the hostages before the war cabinet meeting that will take place on Wednesday, according to an announcement made by The Hostages Families Forum Headquarters.

"The families of the hostages are expecting an urgent meeting to be scheduled, and they invite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Minister Ron Dermer, and Shas party chairman Arye Deri to confirm their participation as well," the headquarters stated.

Demanding a meeting

DEMONSTRATORS RALLY for the release of the hostages on Saturday night at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv. Prolonged exposure to darkness for several months can lead to eye and vision disorders which can have lasting, severe consequences, says the writer. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

The announcement of the meeting's approval came after the families of the hostages demanded on Tuesday to meet immediately with members of the war cabinet before it convenes.

In their request, the families of the hostages demanded to hear directly and in an unmediated manner from the cabinet what steps were being considered to advance a deal to bring back all the hostages, the living for rehabilitation, and the murdered for burial.

The request for the meeting was made after a long period of time in which the war cabinet had not met with the families of the hostages, and after the two previous requests for a meeting received no response.