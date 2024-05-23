Nikki Haley to arrive in Israel next week for ‘solidarity visit’

Former US presidential candidate Nikki Haley is scheduled to arrive in Israel next week on a “solidarity visit,” The Jerusalem Post learned on Wednesday.

Haley, who will be accompanied by Likud MK Danny Danon, plans to tour the Gaza border area and communities in the South and North and meet with senior officials. Danon served alongside Haley when they were both ambassadors to the United Nations.

Haley withdrew from the primary race for the Republican presidential candidate in March after losing 15 out of 16 states to the presumptive nominee, former President Donald Trump, on Super Tuesday. She has yet to endorse Trump for the presidency.

Campaign signs for Republican presidential candidates former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and former U.S. President Donald Trump stand along an intersection in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, U.S., February 22, 2024. (credit: BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS)

Veiled antisemitism

Trump was considering Haley as his running mate, Axios reported earlier this month. Trump denied the report.

In a Jerusalem Post op-ed she wrote last December, Haley said she had confronted antisemitism that was “veiled” and “just beneath the surface” every day at the UN. Haley criticized the UN’s double standard regarding Israel and said UN institutions’ treatment of Israel had led to the October 7 Hamas massacre.