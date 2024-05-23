Hamas terrorists, father and son, admit raping before murdering women on Oct. 7 - Daily Mail

Two members of the terrorist organization Hamas, a father and son, confessed to raping innocent Israeli civilians before killing them on October 7, according to an exclusive report published in the Daily Mail on Thursday.

In the report, Jamal Hussein Ahmad Radi, a 47-year-old Palestinian from Gaza, is described as shameless, and his 18-year-old son Abdallah is called evil. The report focused on a video where the duo described murdering civilians in their homes, kidnapping, and raping women before murdering them.

The report described how Radi and his son invaded Israel and broke into Kibbutz Nir Oz, where "in each house where [they] found someone, [they] either killed them or kidnapped them," the Mail cited the terrorist. Furthermore, in the report, the Mail cited Radi describing how he raped a crying woman while holding her at gunpoint, stating that after 15 minutes, he left her and did not know what happened to her after.

However, according to the son's confession, Radi did not provide the investigators with the entire truth. In the Mail's report, Abdallah claimed that his father had killed the woman after she was raped by multiple people, him included, "My father raped her, then I did, and then my cousin did, and then we left, but my father killed the woman after we finished raping her," the Mail cited Abdallah.

Confessing to multiple sexual violence acts

A screenshot from the video detailing kidanpping of IDF observers on October 7, 2023. (credit: screenshot)

The report also mentions another woman being raped by the father-son due, as well as two more people being raped by Abdallah, citing Abdallah's confession to have "raped another girl as well" and that he "broke into five houses."

According to an IDF spokesperson, both father and son were in custody in Israel and were waiting for trial.

The Mail's report pointed out that these testimonies arrived two months after a report concerning sexual violence incidents on October 7 delivered by the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General Pramila Patten.

Patten's report was based on interviews with multiple October 7 victims and survivors, as well as investigating the bodies of victims at different morgues. "it was a catalog of the most extreme and inhumane forms of killing, torture, and other horrors," the Daily Mail cited Patten.

Moreover, the report also mentioned that some women who were at the Nova music festival on October 7 were also victims of Hamas' use of sexual violence as a weapon.

The Mail's report ended with a comment on the video by an IDF spokesperson, saying, "Over the past months, we've seen countless evidence of the brutal violence used by Hamas on October 7, including harrowing acts of gender-based and sexual violence.

"These confessions further prove that any attempt to deny the horrors of October 7, and discredit the testimonies of witnesses, survivors, and freed hostages, is part of a campaign to de-legitimize Israel and to promote the justification of terrorism."