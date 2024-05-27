64% of Israelis oppose the establishment of a Palestinian state - Exclusive survey

In a revealing survey by the Jerusalem Center for Foreign Affairs (JCFA), 64% of the Israeli public stands against establishing a Palestinian state as part of the normalization process with Saudi Arabia. The full report will be unveiled at the 13th Annual Jerusalem Post Conference in New York next week. In collaboration with the Panels Politics research institute, led by Menachem Lazar, the survey focuses on the stance of both Jewish and Arab Israelis on this critical political issue.

The opposition to a Palestinian state shows significant political divides: 84% of right-wing voters, 54% of centrist voters, and 24% of left-wing voters oppose the move. Interestingly, a similar percentage of left-wing voters support the establishment of a Palestinian state without conditions.

Dr. Dan Diker, president of the JCFA, will present the survey results at the conference and discuss with Mosab Hassan Yousef, also known as “The Green Prince,” the dangers posed to Israel by the establishment of a Palestinian state, especially in light of the strategic and security implications following the events of October 7.

Biden administration

The Hamas-led terror war, supported by Iran and impacting Israel since October 7, has intensified the existential threat to Israel, pitting the nation against Hamas, Iran, Hezbollah, and other fronts in the Middle East. Amid fierce fighting in Gaza, the diplomatic and political fronts have also heated up, highlighting issues such as the battle against terrorist organizations operating within civilian populations in hospitals, UNRWA schools, and residential buildings.

In Judea and Samaria, a significant challenge has emerged with extensive public support among Palestinians for the October 7 massacres. The Palestinian Authority's (PA) failure to condemn the massacre, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades' participation, and continued incitement against Israel have strained Israel-PA relations. U.S. President Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrive for the family photo during the ''GCC+3'' (Gulf Cooperation Council) meeting at a hotel in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia July 16, 2022. (credit: Mandel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo)

Washington's involvement is crucial. The Biden administration seeks to promote a regional deal that includes ending the war, demanding Hamas return hostages, and reinstating PA forces in Gaza. This initiative is part of a broader expectation from Washington and Europe to establish a Palestinian state.

This American proposal has led to a crisis between Washington and Jerusalem, as well as within Israel, particularly concerning the return of PA forces to Gaza. The Biden administration’s stance that a Palestinian state is the solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict faces unprecedented opposition from the Israeli government and Knesset.

“The Israeli government and Knesset have rejected the idea of a Palestinian state as a solution, especially as a reward for Palestinian terror or as a post-Hamas solution,” said Dr. Diker. “Public opinion polls now reflect the Israeli public’s understanding of the issue’s significance after October 7. Given the Biden administration's policy, it is crucial to convey this message to both Israel’s elected officials and decision-makers in the White House.”

The survey revealed that the October 7 massacre caused one-third of respondents, who previously believed a Palestinian state could be established under certain conditions, to change their stance and now oppose it entirely.

Among respondents aged 60 and above, support for a Palestinian state under-recognition and demilitarization conditions fell from 44% to 32%. A similar decline was noted among those with academic education (29% to 20%) and high-income individuals (33% to 20%).

Opposition was exceptionally high among younger respondents (70% of ages 18-29), those with low education (72%), and traditional, religious, and ultra-Orthodox respondents (74%, 88%, and 91%, respectively). Secular respondents showed a 54% opposition rate.