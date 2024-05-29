European Union to co-sponsor new immersive Yad Vashem exhibit

The European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi visited Yad Vashem on Tuesday, where he and Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan signed an agreement declaring the European Union would co-sponsor the creation of a new immersive audio-visual experience in the Valley of the Communities at Yad Vashem.

The new experience was first announced in July 2023, and now headway is being made to allow the project to come to fruition. It is expected to open to the public by the summer of 2024.

What is the Valley of the Communities?

The Valley of the Communities on the Mount of Remembrance at Yad Vashem represents the thousands of Jewish communities throughout Europe and North Africa destroyed by Nazis during the Holocaust.

The new project aims to resurrect the lost communities, bringing forward surviving testimonies in immersive detail with the use of new technologies.

Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan expressed his gratitude, stating, "It is only by telling the story of the vibrant Jewish life that existed before the Holocaust that we can fully understand the enormity and magnitude of that which was tragically lost during the devastation of the Shoah. European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi at Yad Vashem, May 28, 2024. (credit: COURTESY YAD VASHEM)

Yad Vashem thanked President Ursula von der Leyen and Commissioner Várhelyi for their dedication and commitment to remembrance and for their support for this unique project. This initiative will not only honor the six million Jewish men, women and children who were murdered by the German Nazis and their collaborators during the Holocaust, but also educate future generations about the rich Jewish heritage that was nearly obliterated."

Commissioner Várhelyi also shared his reflections on the partnership, emphasizing the importance of remembrance and education in fostering further inclusivity and social awareness. Dayan and Varhelyi signed a joint declaration that stated, "Today, we reiterate the importance of our common objective of continuing Holocaust remembrance and fighting antisemitism worldwide by co-funding this new Yad Vashem project in the Valley of the Communities."