Former IDF Maj.-Gen.: We will not have the total victory Bibi vowed

IDF Maj.-Gen. (res,) Gershon Hacohen spoke recently with Udi Segal and Anat Davidov on their show on 103FM radio and shared his views on renewing talks in the government for a prisoner exchange deal.

Hacohen stated, "According to what I hear from the head of the Mossad, the State of Israel is offering a proposal with even more flexibility regarding the release of the hostages. I hope that flexibility will lead us to a point where we can clarify if there is a positive direction toward negotiations. As we try more and more to find common ground, the other side is committed to responding."

"We are talking about four battalions that need to complete their missions in Rafah and the Philadelphi Corridor, which is the key to the transfer of weaponry and everything entering the Gaza Strip," Hacohen continued. "What the IDF has done has disconnected these two challenges and has demonstrated the ability to move in the Philadelphi Corridor. A large part of the corridor is controlled by the IDF. The discoveries seen there, the number of weapon smuggling tunnels, and also regular goods, are very concerning for both Egypt and Hamas. This in itself is an achievement."

Demonstration for the release of the abductees, Azrieli (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

The future of Israel is dependent on the unity of its people

"The prime minister's promise that we will not stop until we reach absolute victory is very difficult to achieve. What is absolute victory? The story of Berlin 1945. The complete surrender of the other side. People on the streets understand that the war has ended. Such a scene will not happen here. Hamas will continue to be Hamas and the question of who will rule Gaza is still open on many fronts."

Hacohen concluded, "What I suggest to the prime minister is to go back to the days of 5748. To look at the inspiration of Ben-Gurion. In 1948, he explained what war is and what it means in terms of the duty to be or not to be. The nation is committed to investing fully in this matter. Israel is alone in this fight and it is a tough problem. This certainly requires us to clarify how we continue to argue amongst ourselves in such a crucial hour."

