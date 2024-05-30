'Born to be Free': Tens of thousands march in Jerusalem Pride, call for hostage deal

Tens of thousands of people marched in the 22nd Jerusalem Pride and Tolerance March on Thursday afternoon.

The march was being held under the title “Born to Be Free” in partnership with the families of hostages being held by Hamas. The march this year was dedicated both to calling for equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community and for the release of the hostages still in captivity in Gaza.

Calling for the release of the hostages

The Jerusalem Hostage Forum led a dedicated group calling for the release of the hostages and a group of Hapoel Jerusalem soccer fans marched to call for the release of their friend Hersh Goldberg-Polin who is still captive in Gaza.

Another group marched in memory of Major Sagi Golan carrying banners reading “Equality in Life.” Golan was killed while fighting Hamas terrorists on October 7 in Kibbutz Be'eri, just days before he was set to get married to his fiance. Thousands attend the Jerusalem Pride and Tolerance March. May 30, 2024. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

While most years, the march is accompanied by loud music and dancing, this was removed this year due to the ongoing war. About 2,000 police officers operated throughout the city to secure the event. The police stressed ahead of the event that anyone who tried to disturb the march would be dealt with stringently.

The traditional counter protest organized by right wing organizations was held in Blumfield Park, across from the point where the march started from.