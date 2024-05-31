'Like snitching to the IRS': Likud MK Hanoch Milwidsky makes controversial comment on criticism

"It's like snitching to the IRS, and I would never do that," said Likud party and Knesset member Hanoch Milwidsky on Monday concerning leaks from the party's faction meetings.

During an interview with the Knesset Channel, Milwidsky addressed internal criticism against the government on the management of the Israel-Hamas war. "There is no one else I would want to lead the country during this time.

"זה כמו להלשין למס הכנסה" - ח"כ חנוך מילביצקי על חברי כנסת שמדליפים מהדיונים "אני כחבר כנסת לעולם לא אדווח על מישהו שמעלים הכנסות"@hanochmilwidsky @moran_azulay pic.twitter.com/4Quqzmj1DC — ערוץ כנסת (@KnessetT) May 27, 2024

I thank God every morning that he is there and not someone else," said Milwidsky. "The right place to voice criticism concerning the faction is within the faction,

Snitching to the IRS

Israeli Knesset member, Hanoch Milwidsky, 13 December 2022. Uploaded on 31/5/2024 (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

“The fact that there are Knesset members and ministers who leak from the discussions is a very specific kind of meanness and baseness. It's like snitching to the IRS, and I would never do that, and I completely despise people who do. People can have criticism, that's good."

Even when some of the participants in the studio pointed out to MK Milwidsky that tax evasion is against the law, he repeatedly stood by his position. "I will never go and report someone who evades taxes; I don't think citizens should do that," he said.

"A snitch is a very specific type of person, acting against the law. But it's not my role to say, 'Look,' I won't be the kind of person who snitches, and I will never carry a microphone or record from faction meetings that aren't supposed to be like that."

The following day, Milwidsky posted on X, formerly Twitter, "May there be no hope for informers, and may all heretics be lost in an instant. May all the enemies of your people be quickly cut off. May You swiftly uproot, crush, cast down, and humble the wanton sinners, quickly in our days. Blessed are You, Lord, who breaks enemies and humbles the wanton sinners," and called the post "Prayer 18."