What will final impact be of High Court hearing on haredim in the IDF? - analysis

While critics of the High Court of Justice who have spent little or no time in the courtroom like to vilify the justices as activists, most of the justices when in court are reserved, technical, and consciously avoid drama.

Not on Sunday.

During the hearing over how and to what extent to integrate haredim into the IDF and national service, the justices came out swinging.

Part of what was surprising about the hearing was that three of the most conservative voices—Justices Noam Sohlberg, Alex Stein, and Yael Wilner—were among the roughest and most aggressive critics of the government.

Sohlberg was furious that the IDF has offered to take in 3,000 haredim out of over 60,000 eligible draftees as a minimum initial measure for the 2024 recruitment class and that the government even refuses this.

Stein and Wilner laid waste to the government’s legal claims that mid-level IDF officers could have wide discretion to give broad exemptions to haredim from military service, even beyond specific individual extreme extenuating circumstances.

In rare moments, one could tell that the justices were emotionally disturbed by the idea that during an ongoing war that has taken the lives of around 1,500 Israelis, haredim still feel that asking them to do the same service is oppression.

A different sentiment among Israelis pre-war and mid-war

When a haredi man vowed that the haredim he knew would rather die than be drafted, it rang much hollower mid-war than in the past.

If, in the past, such statements had a shock value that made most Israelis who serve in the IDF hold their heads in shock and decide to move on because the difficulty of negotiating with such a stubborn sector of the country was too great, the war has changed things.

Threats to die over a hypocritical principle (since many haredim avoiding IDF service are not even studying in Yeshivot but are gaming the system) do not shock people as much whose loved ones or community members actually have been killed by Hamas – day after day and month after month.

In comical moments, Acting Chief Justice Uzi Vogelman (“acting” because Justice Minister Yariv Levin has blocked Yitzhak Amit from taking office since October 2023) told the government’s lawyer that in trying to sound coherent and reasonable, he had essentially adopted the arguments of both the Attorney-General and the NGOs who brought the petition to draft haredim.

There was no question where the court was going with this – only how far.

In late March, the court froze one-third of the government-sponsored funds for the around 1,750 Haredi Yeshivot. However, this did not impact the vast majority of the over 60,000 haredim in play for IDF or national service, only a portion of the recent draft class.

It also did not impact significant non-government funds that the haredi institutions raise.

Much as some of the Haredi advocates talk about the reduction in funds as a life-and-death issue, if it truly were, they would have cut a new compromise deal by now to increase draft numbers, but not as high as some parties want.

That is not what has happened since April.

The Haredi political parties rightly judged that most of their government funding would not be touched any earlier than August. Further, they rightly judged that this meant they could use the time in between to play games surrounding potential new legislation that does not radically increase haredi IDF service, as long as it increases national service or throws some other bone toward the High Court and critics.

Moreover, they rightly judged that they could freeze the current situation by going to new elections if they felt really stuck.

On Sunday, it seemed like the High Court was leaning toward ordering the government and the IDF to draft a minimum of 3,000 new haredi IDF recruits immediately.

This would not be insignificant, but it would still be less than 25% of the current haredi recruitment class and would not touch any of the older classes.

The court might also say that, as of August, its interim order to freeze all funds, not just one-third, for Haredi institutions whose students do not show up for their draft dates has become final.

But this would still leave the haredim all of the above escape options between now and August.

If the court was being truly aggressive, it would have frozen all funds in April, or in mid-2023, when the prior law expired, or several years earlier, when other prior laws expired.

Still, October 7 does seem to have gotten the court and the general public more ready to go to the mat with the haredim on the issue.

If the trend continues, some truly interesting changes will likely take place in Israeli society, whether before or after a future election.