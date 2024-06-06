In rare public conversation, Haredi organization leaders of TATYA open up about the community

In a panel moderated by journalist Avital Chizhik-Goldschmidt, an editor at The Real Deal and rebbetzin co-founder of the Altneu Synagogue in Manhattan, Yisrael Goldschmidt, Owner, Kikar Hashabbat Founder and Co-Chairman of TATYA and Yehuda Neuberger, Advisory Board Member of TATYA spoke in depth at the Jerusalem Post 2024 Annual Conference about the organization's critical role in the development of the Haredi community is it continues to change and develop.

The name TATYA, Neuberger explains, refers to the Hebrew year 2050, which is predicted to be the time when the Haredi community will consist of a third of Israel's population, marking a change in its status. This privilege, he notes, comes with responsibility, and the organization is dedicated to working alongside Haredi leadership and preparing them to be able to serve and lead in that capacity when the time comes.

Neuberger notes that TATYA is unique in the fact that it works from the inside, creating collaboration with Haredi leadership, and providing them with the tools and the motivation to create future leaders. "While I'm quick to admit that we want to create change in culture," says Neuberger "that change in culture doesn't consist of us dictating what it should look like or how the society should lead." He adds the TATYA made a conscience decision to not focus the 'Modern Haredi' crowd, but rather on the mainstream.

Goldschmidt went on to explain how TATYA is engaging with the mainstream Haredi crowd, through the multifaceted role of rabbis within their communities. "The rabbi is everything in every community. Besides being a spiritual authority, he's also a social worker, psychologist, and finance advisor," he said. To qualify for TATYA’s programs, says Goldschmidt participating rabbis must lead a minimum of 600 families, ensuring that the initiative reaches a significant portion of the Haredi population.

Goldschmidt also addressed the inherent challenges in bringing about change within a traditionally conservative community. "Rabbis understand very well there are big changes, but like everyone else, they fear these changes. The more conservative you are, the more afraid you are because you don't know where it's going to lead," he explained. Despite their concerns, these rabbis are deeply committed to their communities and recognize the need to proactively initiate change to ensure the independence and future of both the Haredi community and the state of Israel.

Neuberger highlighted that the evolution of Haredi leadership is an ongoing process that requires dedicated effort from within the community. "The issue of Haredi leadership is not something that's going to solve itself. It needs to be done by working within the community to produce change," he stated. This change, according to Neuberger, relies on a foundation of information, tools, interaction, and integration.

Neuberger shared an example from a recent TATYA initiative where rabbis were given an overview of Israel’s state budget, that the goal was not to discuss Haredi society or subsidies but to provide a complete picture of the nation’s financial realities. This kind of comprehensive education enables rabbis to understand their role within the larger context of Israeli society and enhances their ability to lead effectively. "I think they all care about Israel," he concluded.

