A night for hope

‘What a night,” wrote Zvika Klein, Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post, on Facebook. “It was filled with inspiration, sadness, hope, and prayer.”

On Sunday evening, June 2, the Post hosted a special gala evening at 583 Park Avenue, prior to its Annual Conference in New York on Monday. The invitation-only cocktail reception for some 200 VIP guests was organized with Bank Leumi and was held in cooperation with the Israel Defense and Security Forum (IDSF). IDSF FOUNDER-CHAIRMAN AMIR AVIVI speaks at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference 2024 gala: ‘We are a generation of victory.’(Credit: Guy Sidi/Eclipse Media)

AMIR AVIVI, founder of the forum, interviewed by Klein, stated that Israel is facing a global war on behalf of Western society but must seek strategic independence for war materials to ensure the country’s defense.

“We are facing a global war; this is a Chinese/Russian front,” he said. Consequently, the US position on military operations “endangers not only Israel but all of Western society.”

Avivi advocated for Israeli strategic independence in munitions and other military equipment to counter the arms embargoes that Israel is facing from some of its Western allies. For Israel to be able to stand on its own without relying on others is a Zionist principle, he explained.

Though the IDF is destroying Hamas on the battlefield, the forum’s founder said, the Gazan terrorist group believes that it can survive by fostering international pressure on Israel and sparking an Israeli election.

RONIT FARKASH, Director of Strategic Partnerships at IDSF, said that her son is among the soldiers fighting Hamas in Gaza. A Hamas sniper shot him, and while his ceramic vest saved him, he suffered shrapnel wounds and burns. RONIT FARKASH, Director Of Strategic Partnerships at IDSF: ‘We draw courage from each other.’ (Credit: Guy Sidi/Eclipse Media)

Though still recovering from his wounds, Farkash’s son returned to his unit in Gaza only a few days later because his brothers in arms needed him. “That is the power of being united. That is the meaning of being connected to something bigger than just yourself,” she said.

“Our nation’s strength lies in its people and in our ability to come together in the face of adversity. We draw courage from each other, from the stories of bravery and sacrifice, from the unwavering support of friends, neighbors, and even strangers.”

IDSF CEO Lt.-Col. (res.) Yaron Buskila, who served in the Gaza war, described the chaos he witnessed on Oct. 7, when people were calling him for help. Beyond the tragedy and trauma of the massacre, Buskila said he had also seen images of victory. He recalled the scores of cars and buses carrying thousands of reservists headed south to answer the call to arms, as well as people coming from all over the world to donate food and volunteer with the soldiers.“We are a generation of victory,” he said.

DIASPORA AFFAIRS and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli, speaking with Klein, discussed the challenges Israel faces in reducing Hamas’s military capabilities and the need for sustained efforts similar to those following Operation Defensive Shield in 2002. Chikli predicted that another two years of reduced military activity would be necessary in order to reach the desired level of security for Israel’s South. DIASPORA AFFAIRS MINISTER AMICHAI CHIKLI (L) in conversation with ‘Jerusalem Post’ Editor-in-Chief Zvika Klein. (Credit: Guy Sidi/Eclipse Media)

He then turned his attention to antisemitism in the US, drawing parallels between the situation in Gaza and the need for vigilance in America. He noted that despite the increase in antisemitic incidents, the majority of Americans continue to support Israel.

Chikli outlined his ministry’s multifaceted approach to combating antisemitism. “First of all, the main mission is to support the communities in terms of security, monitoring antisemitism, [and] investigating these organizations such as SJP [Students for Justice in Palestine],” he explained.

The ministry is also focused on tracing funding sources for these organizations, which often receive significant contributions from charities and states like Qatar. In addition, it supports local organizations and campus groups such as Hillel, Olami, and Chabad. Chikli mentioned the importance of delegations, such as those of the families of hostages and victims from Oct. 7, in raising awareness and garnering support.

The minister stressed the importance of continued vigilance and support for Jewish communities worldwide. He said his ministry is dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of these communities while also fostering a deeper connection to their heritage and the State of Israel. DSF CEO YARON BUSKILA, who served in the war, at the gala. (Credit: Guy Sidi/Eclipse Media)

JERUSALEM MAYOR Moshe Lion commented that the current surge in antisemitism is reminiscent of Germany in the 1930s. “Far from home, we see the terrible scenes you have experienced – on campus, on the streets, with attacks on Jews – like we have not seen since 1930s Germany,” the mayor said. “Have no doubt – the Jewish people are under attack.”

Lion described the difficult war that Israel is waging against its enemies. “On our borders sit terror armies, shooting missiles on our heads. Courts and parliaments worldwide try to stop us from defending our people.”

Despite the difficulties, he said, Jerusalem is ready to face the challenges. “We are continuing to build, across the city, for the benefit of all the communities: Jews, Muslims, Christians, and more.”

Lion also mentioned the plight of the hostages in front of some 70 of their family members who attended the event. “In Gaza, our brothers and sisters, men, women, children and babies, are being held captive by the worst terrorists,” he said. “We all pray to have them home with their families.”

A GROUP of 70 relatives attended the reception. Several addressed guests at the gala and described the harsh reality they have encountered since Oct. 7.

On that horrific day, the Idan family was in their home in Kibbutz Nahal Oz. Hamas terrorists broke into the building, shot and killed 18-year-old Maayan, and held the family at gunpoint for hours, streaming live video from the phone of her mother, Gali, on her Facebook account. Her father, Tsachi, was taken hostage.

“I was in Tel Aviv,” Devorah Idan, Tsachi’s mother, recounted on stage. “We saw what was happening – we watched for hours. We saw the children crying, asking the terrorists why they killed their sister.”

Eventually, Tsachi was taken away. “For us, that day has never ended,” Idan said. “We live in a perpetual nightmare. My granddaughter was killed, and my son was kidnapped. He did not get to go to her funeral. He did not get to mourn for her. I came [here] all the way from Israel to ask for help.”

MOSHE EMILIO LAVI, a former IDF captain from Sderot who now works as a management consultant in New York, criticized the Israeli authorities, including some of the officials attending the gala evening. Lavi’s brother-in-law Omri Miran is being held in Gaza.

“Every time I addressed an international body or foreign government officials, I asked them to keep Hamas accountable,” he said.

“At the same time, I hold my government accountable. We know there is an Israeli proposal for an agreement on the table. On October 8, we were promised that bringing the hostages home was the most important short-term objective of the war because time was of the essence. After that, we could tackle the challenge of destroying Hamas.”

Lavi recounted the horrors experienced by Omri, his sister Lishay, and his young nieces Roni and Alma at Kibbutz Nahal Oz at the hands of the Hamas terrorists. Lishay and the girls survived and were rescued by the IDF; Omri was taken hostage.

“Roni will turn three in July, and all she is asking is that her father is with her for her birthday,” he said. “She knows he already missed her mom’s birthday and her little sister’s first birthday. She just wants him back.”

RONEN NEUTRA described his son Omer, a 22-year-old soldier kidnapped on Oct. 7, as the “poster boy” for the American Jewish dream. “Omer is an American kid. Growing up, he loved sports, and he was very involved with his Jewish youth movement,” he recalled.

Neutra explained that he and his wife, who both hold dual American and Israeli citizenship and are children of Holocaust survivors, understood and supported Omer’s desire to serve in the IDF.

“On October 6, he called us, and he said he was expecting a quiet Shabbat after a month of very intense work, spending some 18 hours a day on his tank,” Neutra recounted. When the attack began, he and his comrades rushed to the border with their tanks.

“His whole team was taken,” Neutra said. “Two of them were killed, and two were taken captive.“Since then, my wife and I are fighting to bring my son and all the other hostages back,” he said. “We feel the American authorities have been very supportive, but we are not sure about the Israeli government. Everyone should remember that redeeming captives is a central value in the Torah. I ask everyone in this room to do what they can to help bring my son and all the other hostages home.”

After the panel, all the family members of hostages attending the event went up on stage. The reception ended with the singing of “Hatikvah.”

This article was written in cooperation with the Israel Defense and Security Forum.