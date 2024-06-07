'My primary goal in life is to make Israel better:' NAS Daily explains why he is Israeli first

In an episode of the “Unholy: Two Jews on the News” Podcast with Channel 12’s Yonit Levi and The Guardian’s Jonathan Freedland, social media content creator, Nuseir Yassin, the man behind the channel, Nas Daily, asserted that it was his main goal in life to improve Israel.

“My primary goal in life is to fix Israel from the inside, and if you do that, you can fix the world from the outside. But I think it all starts with the inside of Israel,” Yassin said.

Digital Creator @nasdaily on why he is "Israeli first, Palestinian second" after October 7th. Our conversation on Unholy this week@Freedland pic.twitter.com/fL5FEpzeDY — Yonit Levi (@LeviYonit) June 7, 2024

Yassin, who is a member of Israel’s Arab-Muslim community, has been a vocal supporter of Israel over the course of Israel’s war against Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

An Israeli-Palestinian, not just a Palestinian

On October 9, two days after Hamas’s historic massacres in southern Israel, Yassin declared on X, formerly Twitter, that he had decided that he viewed himself as “an ‘Israeli-Palestinian.’ Israeli first. Palestinian second,” adding that “sometimes it takes a shock like [October 7] to see so clearly.” Nas Daily with Rabbi Dov Ber Cohen. (credit: AISH.COM)

On the “Unholy” podcast this week, Yassin elaborated on what that meant for him.

“After October 7 when the country was attacked, I think a lot of us (Israeli Arabs), including me and a lot of my family members, woke up realizing, ‘oh, actually, we kind of have one country, not two,” Yassin said.

The Israel-Arab social media personality went on to express how profoundly October 7 proved how Israeli Arabs like him do not want Hamas to be successful.

“Of course [Hamas] was not successful and never will be,” he clarified, adding that he was made to realize how much he wanted to remain within Israeli society.

“And if that’s the case, 75 years later, why am I calling myself Palestinian first and Israeli second?” Yassin asked. “It should be the other way around. I’m not giving up my identity, but now my primary goal in life is to make Israel better.”