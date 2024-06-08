Russian national assaults police officer, threatens to murder Jews on Temple Mount

The state attorney's office on Tuesday filed an indictment against Murad Yashiv, a 30-year-old Russian citizen and professional boxer who was accused of assaulting and injuring a police officer on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

This follows his violent attack of a police officer last May, after he visited the Temple Mount and opposed the entry of Jews there.

According to the indictment, at noon on May 27, Yashiv arrived at the plaza of the mosques on the Temple Mount and noticed a group of Jewish tourists touring the Mount. One of the policemen who was guarding the group noticed the accused glancing and aroused his suspicion, finally turning towards him and asking him of his actions. The accused responded and said that only Muslims are allowed to enter the Mount and added that the Jews should be excluded from the compound.

In response to this statement and for fear of disturbing public order, the policeman asked Yashiv to accompany him outside the compound and there he conducted a search of his belongings. At one point, the accused turned towards the policeman and began to threaten him, saying, "Wait until you get to Russia, we will take care of you there,” and in response, the policeman grabbed the accused by his shirt and asked him "What did you say" and the accused continued to threaten: "Putin will take care of everyone, and I will take care of slaughtering you.”

After the exchange, Yashiv began to hit the policeman forcefully, punching the policeman in the head, who fell to the ground and lost consciousness. While he lay on the ground, Yashiv tried to continue hitting him in the face, but surrounding policemen noticed the incident came to the aid of the policeman and took control of the attacker who tried to punch and attack them as well.

Assailant threatens to murder Jews

Palestinian Muslims walk at Al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as Temple Mount, on the sidelines of Eid al-Fitr prayers, which mark the end of Ramadan, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Jerusalem's Old City April 10, 2024. (credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)

Yashiv continued to behave in a violent manner even during arrest and detention. While he was in the detention center, the police conducted a body search during which the defendant shouted "Allahu akbar, Muhammad Rasul Allah," and continued to threaten, "I murdered Jews in Ukraine and Russia, and I also served in the army and I am going to do it here as well. All the Russians will come to kill you in Israel."

The state attorney’s office requested that his detention be extended until the end of the proceedings and points out that there is a great danger on his part if he is released due to his many years of training in boxing and hand-to-hand combat.