Protesters gather across Israel, calling for hostage deal, elections

Thousands of protesters gathered at dozens of locations across Israel Saturday night calling for a hostage deal and elections, just hours after news of the rescue of the four hostages, Noa Argamani, Almog Meir, Andrey Kozlov and Shlomi Ziv, from Hamas captivity broke on Saturday.

Protesters gathered in Tel Aviv, Beersheba, Raanana, Haifa, Caesarea, Karkur, Jerusalem, and more locations around the country. Tens of thousands gathered in Tel Aviv according to organizers.

Hostages released on Saturday told their family members that, while in captivity, they saw the protests and knew that people were fighting for them at home, according to N12. Organizers used this report as a rallying cry to encourage Israelis to take to the streets Saturday night, and alongside the celebration of the rescue, to continue to fight for the 120 hostages who still remain in captivity.

Mother vows to fight

Relatives of Israelis held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza hold a press conference in Tel Aviv on June 8, 2024Relatives of Israelis held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza hold a press conference in Tel Aviv on June 8, 2024 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Einav Zangauker Spoke at a protest in Tel Aviv addressing her son Matan who is still held hostage, and telling him that she will "not let the prime minister torpedo the [hostage] deal."

"My Matan, if you can hear me, I will fight for you day and night. I will not rest and I will not be silent," she said.

"I want to shift from the momentary and important euphoria to the challenge we are facing and the depth of the strategic failure we are in," said former IDF intelligence chief Lt. -Gen Amos Malka, speaking at a protest in Tel Aviv.

"Woe to the captains of the country if they use this uplifting moment for political gain. Blatantly ignoring a strategic, diplomatic possibility would miss another lever of pressure and distance us from the countries of the world, to dangerous international isolation," he added.